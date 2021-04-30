Record warmth could exacerbate drought conditions, wildfire risk in northern US
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Apr. 30, 2021 9:56 AM EDT
A sharp spike in temperatures make for a warm weekend, but fire risks will continue to amplify due to ongoing drought.
AccuWeather forecasters say record-challenging warmth is going to build in the North Central states this weekend as drought conditions continue and the risk for wildfires increases.
As residents of the Northeast experience a chilly blast of air, warmer conditions will move from west to east through the Plains on Friday, partially thanks to recent lower cloud cover and propelled by a warm front. To the west of the front, temperatures can rise into the 80s.
This image, captured early Friday morning, April 30, 2021, shows the sharp temperature gradient already developing in the North Central. (AccuWeather)
This includes Rapid City, South Dakota, which reached only 56 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and has had temperatures steadily rising since then. Forecasters predict the city will reach into the steamy upper 80s on Friday before temperatures return to the lower 80s on Saturday. Rapid City usually sits in the lower 60s at the end of April.
Omaha, Nebraska, and Denver are other cities destined to reach into the upper 70s or even lower 80s on Friday.
In the area east of the front, where the warmth has yet to arrive by Friday, places like Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Minneapolis are expected to temporarily stay chilly in the lower 60s. Even farther east, Chicago is not likely to reach above the 50s on Friday.
By Saturday, however, these cities will also have temperatures entering the 80s as warm air completely invades the region.
The month of May will be off to an especially warm start as temperatures soar into the upper 80s on Saturday across most of the North Central states, including places like Lincoln, Nebraska, and Kansas City, Missouri. High temperatures will soar into the 90s in small areas of the Plains.
Several cities can even take a shot at record temperatures on Saturday.
Denver is forecast to hit 84 F on Saturday, approaching the 1992 record of 87. Omaha is forecast to experience a high of 88 on the same day, which would approach the daily record of 93 F from 1965.
Other locations including Sioux Falls and Rapid City, South Dakota, are set to come close to record temperatures on May 1 as well.
While this heat may feel great to many fans of warm weather, it will be of no help to drought conditions or limiting fire risk, a similar situation to what's occurring in the Southwest.
Areas of eastern Montana and western portions of the Dakotas are at an elevated fire threat due to low relative humidity values, frequent wind gusts upwards of 20 mph and a limited recorded rainfall for the month of April, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer.
Over 40% of the High Plains are suffering from severe drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, with North Dakota reporting over 80% of the state within extreme drought criteria.
Jordan, Montana, has only received roughly 38% of its normal monthly precipitation, with less than an inch in April, according to Smithmyer. Normally, this area has about 1.27 inches of precipitation in the month.
Miles City, Montana, has taken even more of a hit, with a dismal 26% out of its typical 1.37 inches of April precipitation.
Critical fire weather conditions can be expected across this area, according to the NWS office in Bismarck, North Dakota. It will be a very dry, windy, and warm day across the area Friday. These three elements combined can result in the increased ability for wildfires to spread out of control rapidly.
Red flag warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for Friday from 11 a.m. MDT to 8 p.m. MDT across Montana and the Dakotas, including Minot, North Dakota, and Havre, Montana. The Storm Prediction Center also highlighted a significant portion of Montana and North Dakota that will be under elevated fire risk.
AccuWeather meteorologists suspect some precipitation is on the way to the North Central states Saturday; however, it could be a double-edged sword as thunderstorms can produce lightning and ignite dry brush, with high winds to spread fires.
"A weak storm system will enter the central and northern Rockies Saturday afternoon, bringing the threat of scattered thunderstorms and showers to the region," said AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark.
Showers and thunderstorms can bring sprinkles to dry areas of the High Plains, and forecasters suggest there may not be much lightning associated with this storm after all, which could result in a lower fire risk. High winds will still be a concern, however.
"Abnormally warm air with low relative humidity will lead to favorable conditions for dry microburst winds across the area," Clark said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
A microburst is a localized column of sinking air, or a downdraft, within a thunderstorm, according to the NWS. This type of weather phenomenon can cause considerable damage as it roves across the Plains.
"These windy showers and storms will progress into the High Plains during the late afternoon and evening hours of Saturday," said Clark.
Areas of Montana and the Dakotas are forecast to receive some precipitation on Sunday as well, according to Smithmyer, bringing a welcome pattern change to the drought-stricken North Central states.
St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Sioux Falls are just some of the several cities that can expect showers in the area on Sunday, while Denver and Omaha could receive thunderstorms.
As next week begins, temperatures across the region are expected to take a dive back to just below normal before storms rumble across the Plains again.
Some severe weather is possible in the eastern Plains late on Tuesday, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Record warmth could exacerbate drought conditions, wildfire risk in northern US
By Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Apr. 30, 2021 9:56 AM EDT
A sharp spike in temperatures make for a warm weekend, but fire risks will continue to amplify due to ongoing drought.
AccuWeather forecasters say record-challenging warmth is going to build in the North Central states this weekend as drought conditions continue and the risk for wildfires increases.
As residents of the Northeast experience a chilly blast of air, warmer conditions will move from west to east through the Plains on Friday, partially thanks to recent lower cloud cover and propelled by a warm front. To the west of the front, temperatures can rise into the 80s.
This image, captured early Friday morning, April 30, 2021, shows the sharp temperature gradient already developing in the North Central. (AccuWeather)
This includes Rapid City, South Dakota, which reached only 56 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and has had temperatures steadily rising since then. Forecasters predict the city will reach into the steamy upper 80s on Friday before temperatures return to the lower 80s on Saturday. Rapid City usually sits in the lower 60s at the end of April.
Omaha, Nebraska, and Denver are other cities destined to reach into the upper 70s or even lower 80s on Friday.
In the area east of the front, where the warmth has yet to arrive by Friday, places like Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Minneapolis are expected to temporarily stay chilly in the lower 60s. Even farther east, Chicago is not likely to reach above the 50s on Friday.
By Saturday, however, these cities will also have temperatures entering the 80s as warm air completely invades the region.
The month of May will be off to an especially warm start as temperatures soar into the upper 80s on Saturday across most of the North Central states, including places like Lincoln, Nebraska, and Kansas City, Missouri. High temperatures will soar into the 90s in small areas of the Plains.
Several cities can even take a shot at record temperatures on Saturday.
Denver is forecast to hit 84 F on Saturday, approaching the 1992 record of 87. Omaha is forecast to experience a high of 88 on the same day, which would approach the daily record of 93 F from 1965.
Other locations including Sioux Falls and Rapid City, South Dakota, are set to come close to record temperatures on May 1 as well.
While this heat may feel great to many fans of warm weather, it will be of no help to drought conditions or limiting fire risk, a similar situation to what's occurring in the Southwest.
Areas of eastern Montana and western portions of the Dakotas are at an elevated fire threat due to low relative humidity values, frequent wind gusts upwards of 20 mph and a limited recorded rainfall for the month of April, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer.
Over 40% of the High Plains are suffering from severe drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, with North Dakota reporting over 80% of the state within extreme drought criteria.
Jordan, Montana, has only received roughly 38% of its normal monthly precipitation, with less than an inch in April, according to Smithmyer. Normally, this area has about 1.27 inches of precipitation in the month.
Miles City, Montana, has taken even more of a hit, with a dismal 26% out of its typical 1.37 inches of April precipitation.
Critical fire weather conditions can be expected across this area, according to the NWS office in Bismarck, North Dakota. It will be a very dry, windy, and warm day across the area Friday. These three elements combined can result in the increased ability for wildfires to spread out of control rapidly.
Red flag warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for Friday from 11 a.m. MDT to 8 p.m. MDT across Montana and the Dakotas, including Minot, North Dakota, and Havre, Montana. The Storm Prediction Center also highlighted a significant portion of Montana and North Dakota that will be under elevated fire risk.
AccuWeather meteorologists suspect some precipitation is on the way to the North Central states Saturday; however, it could be a double-edged sword as thunderstorms can produce lightning and ignite dry brush, with high winds to spread fires.
"A weak storm system will enter the central and northern Rockies Saturday afternoon, bringing the threat of scattered thunderstorms and showers to the region," said AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark.
Showers and thunderstorms can bring sprinkles to dry areas of the High Plains, and forecasters suggest there may not be much lightning associated with this storm after all, which could result in a lower fire risk. High winds will still be a concern, however.
"Abnormally warm air with low relative humidity will lead to favorable conditions for dry microburst winds across the area," Clark said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
A microburst is a localized column of sinking air, or a downdraft, within a thunderstorm, according to the NWS. This type of weather phenomenon can cause considerable damage as it roves across the Plains.
"These windy showers and storms will progress into the High Plains during the late afternoon and evening hours of Saturday," said Clark.
Areas of Montana and the Dakotas are forecast to receive some precipitation on Sunday as well, according to Smithmyer, bringing a welcome pattern change to the drought-stricken North Central states.
Related:
St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Sioux Falls are just some of the several cities that can expect showers in the area on Sunday, while Denver and Omaha could receive thunderstorms.
As next week begins, temperatures across the region are expected to take a dive back to just below normal before storms rumble across the Plains again.
Some severe weather is possible in the eastern Plains late on Tuesday, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo