Burst of winterlike weather to bring frost risk to Northeast
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Apr. 29, 2021 1:44 PM EDT
This image, taken on Thursday morning, April 29, 2021, shows clouds associated with a storm system affecting the eastern part of the United States. Once this storm moves by, a quick dose of chilly air is forecast to funnel into the Northeast to end the week. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
Spring weather is all about frequent ups and downs, especially when it comes to temperatures. That's been particularly true in the Northeast this season and again this week.
Just as millions were getting used to warmth, balmy breezes and spring showers, Old Man Winter is poised to take another swing at the northeastern United States.
During the first part of April, temperatures climbed into the 60s, 70s and 80s for a brief stretch, but the warmth was followed by a rude blast of cold air that produced widespread low temperatures in the 20s and 30s. That outbreak was even accompanied by accumulating snow in the northern tier of the region.
Temperatures surged during the middle of this week with some locations, including Washington D.C., approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the warmth will prove fleeting yet again as another sharp dip in temperature is forecast as gusty winds arrive alongside chillier air.
As has been the case at multiple times this spring, the chilly blast will be a bit of a shock, even though temperatures are not forecast to dip as low as earlier in the month. More places will be coming off highs in the 70s and 80s. This time, it will be similar to rolling back the calendar from late June to late March.
As the chilly air rolls in, lingering rain showers over the northern Appalachians are forecast to become mixed with and even change to a period of snow on Friday. A small accumulation of snow is possible over the higher terrain of the Adirondacks of northern New York state and the Green and White mountains of northwestern New England.
While the snow will not be visible by most people, chilly winds will be felt by millions on Friday.
"Northwesterly wind gusts of 30-50 mph will be common from eastern Michigan and southwestern Ontario through much of Pennsylvania, New York state, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, northeastern West Virginia, northern Virginia and southern New England," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio said.
A few higher gusts are possible in open areas, over waterways, on top of the ridges and through gaps in the mountains.
Winds this strong can send trash cans sailing through neighborhoods, break tree limbs and lead to sporadic power outages. Blossoms may be knocked off some trees, and tender spring flowers may be damaged.
The combination of wind, cooler air and other factors on Friday and Friday evening will result in AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures being 30-50 degrees lower when compared to their peak from Wednesday afternoon over the central Appalachians, upper mid-Atlantic and southern New England areas to Thursday afternoon over the lower mid-Atlantic region.
"RealFeel Temperatures in the 80- to 90-degree range will be swapped with RealFeel Temperatures in the 40- to 60-degree range on Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "So most definitively, this will be a setback for warm weather fans and outdoor enthusiasts."
People spending time outdoors on Friday or Friday evening may be a bit uncomfortable.
A bigger concern AccuWeather meteorologists have is what may take place Friday night to Saturday morning.
"There is the potential for the sky to clear and winds to diminish over parts of the Upper Midwest, central Appalachians and eastern Great Lakes region during Friday night," Anderson said.
"There is the likelihood of widespread low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s with some of the coldest spots potentially dipping into the 20s early Saturday morning," Anderson explained.
At this level, buds, blossoms and tender new leaves for the growing season could be damaged. The most recent warmth and rainfall have resulted in another surge of bud and blossom push, which could make some locations more susceptible to damage this time as opposed to that of the middle of April. The problem could be made worse where winds diminish and a heavy frost forms.
The spring leaf-out this year is between 15 and 20 days earlier than average in parts of the Midwest and much of the Northeast, according to the National Phenology Network. An earlier-than-average leaf-out and blossoming can put some vegetation more at risk for frost and freeze damage in the spring.
Where a breeze and/or cloud cover lingers, it might be enough to keep temperatures above frosty levels, but gardeners that have tender plants started for the summer season from Michigan, Indiana and Ohio to upstate New York, northern West Virginia, western Maryland and central, northern and western Pennsylvania may want to take precautions by covering plants or bringing them indoors Friday night.
"A frost or freeze is not expected along the Interstate 95 corridor with this episode Friday night as winds are expected to remain active and the temperature is forecast to remain too high," Anderson said.
The good news is that meteorologists expect the chilly pattern to be very brief. While the last big burst of cold air earlier in April lasted for days, this particular episode may struggle to last much more than 24 hours for most locations.
Following a blustery Friday, much less wind is in store for the entire region this weekend, and temperatures will rebound in most locations.
For example, around New York City, a breeze may add some coolness to the air on Saturday, but afternoon temperatures are forecast to rebound to the middle 60s. On Sunday, forecasters expect the atmosphere to tack on another 10 degrees and boost highs to the middle 70s. And, by Monday afternoon, temperatures may be pushing 80 in the Big Apple.
In New England, the temperature pattern will be a bit more complex with more ups and downs when compared to areas farther south in the region. In Boston, following highs in the middle 60s on Friday, temperatures may stop in the upper 50s on Saturday, rebound to near 70 on Sunday but may only peak near 60 on Monday.
Farther south, in Washington, D.C., after spending a couple of days with highs in the upper 60s on Friday and Saturday, temperatures are forecast to rebound into the middle 80s on Sunday afternoon.
Following spotty showers over the northern tier of the Northeast during the weekend, the next significant chance of rain is expected early next week as a storm system pushes along into the Midwest and sends showers and thunderstorms farther to the east.
