Record warmth and wildfire threats to grip Central US through the weekend

Record warmth, strong winds and dry fuels will again stoke the wildfire risk over the southern Plains as well as many areas farther to the north.

A Texas firefighter breaks down how they’ve been handling the wind-driven Smokehouse Creek Fire, which is now the largest wildfire ever in the state of Texas.

Resurging record warmth will challenge record highs as gusty winds raise the risk of rapidly spreading wildfires in additional territory of the central United States through the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Thunderstorms that erupt later in the weekend to early next week may also turn severe in some areas.

At more than a million acres burned, the deadly Smokehouse Fire in the Texas Panhandle became the largest wildfire in the Lone Star State's history and is now the second-largest wildfire in acreage for the entire U.S.

Cool, moist air with areas of rain and wet snow helped to ease the volatile situation over parts of the southern Plains on Thursday and Thursday night. But through the weekend, the temperature increase, gusty winds, and lowering humidity levels will combine to make the three main weather ingredients for wildfires. Add that to the dry, dead or dormant grass and other brush from the end of the winter, which serve as fuels, and wildfires can become fast-moving and spread to an enormous size in a matter of hours.

Dozens of cities from Texas to Michigan will challenge or break record high daytime and warm night minimum temperature records through Monday in the Central states.

"Temperatures will surge to 15-30 degrees above the historical average for early March from much of the Great Plains to the Mississippi Valley and much of the Midwest," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. Daily record temperatures will also be challenged.

This means that temperatures will approach the 80-degree Fahrenheit mark around Amarillo, Texas, Oklahoma City and St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri. Temperatures will climb into the 70s in Omaha, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa, on at least one of the weekend days. Temperatures will hit 70 in Chicago and Detroit by Monday. Daytime temperatures in Minneapolis will surge into the 60s.

As a major snowstorm and blizzard west of the Rockies gathers wind energy, stiff south-to-southwest breezes will average 15-30 mph with locally higher gusts. People are encouraged to enjoy the warmth, but forecasters urge caution when using outdoor power equipment, barbeque grills and any open flames or lit cigarettes. The conditions are such that sparks could grow rapidly into large, fast-moving brush fires.

Thunderstorms to return to central US

Part of the storm from the Pacific coast will break off and make a northeastward run from the northern Rockies to the southern Canada prairies and woodlands later this weekend to early next week.

Gusty showers and thunderstorms may become strong enough to trigger power outages and property damage on Sunday in Minnesota and Wisconsin and northern Michigan. The same storm may lead to heavy snow and blizzard conditions from the northern tier of Montana and North Dakota to southern parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba from Sunday to Monday.

During early next week, cooler air on northerly breezes will push southward across the Plains, AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

"This flip in the wind direction and lower temperatures should help firefighters and slow the progression of any wildfires burning," DaSilva stated.

As the same cold front advances into a zone of warm and more moist air over the Mississippi Valley, the risk of severe thunderstorms will increase. AccuWeather meteorologists are highlighting a zone from southwestern Texas to the Louisiana coastline northward to southwestern Missouri later Monday for storms to potentially become damaging with hail, strong winds and downpours.

A separate zone of heavy thunderstorms may set up farther north and include the major metros of St. Louis and Chicago around or shortly after Monday's commute home.

Atmosphere clinging to amazing warmth in March

The resurging warmth follows one of the warmest meteorological winters (Dec. to Feb.) on record for much of the Midwest.

Generally, a temperature departure from the historical average of 2 degrees or more is considered significant for a month or longer period. Multiple locations in the Upper Midwest have experienced temperature departures above average, ranging from 6-14 degrees for a three-month period.

The amount of ice on the Great Lakes, which typically peaks in early March, is near-record low levels and practically non-existent.

Despite a cool push over the Plains next week, the overall pattern of well-above-historical average temperatures will continue for much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation in March.

