Phoenix may hit century mark for first time in 2021
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Apr. 26, 2021 1:33 PM EDT
Residents were evacuated as the Flag Fire in Mohave County, Arizona, spread on April 25.
Temporary relief arrived across portions of the drought-stricken Southwest over the weekend and early this week in the form of much-needed precipitation. However, it's not all good news for the area. AccuWeather meteorologists say that not only was the precipitation too little too late to have meaningful impact in the long term, but the pattern is about to switch and usher in summerlike heat that will challenge record highs.
Some early-week rain pushed across portions of California, as well as parts of Nevada, Utah and Arizona through Tuesday. However, the highest rainfall amounts only amounted to 0.30-0.40 of an inch of rain, providing little in the way of drought relief.
Behind the storm, some cooler conditions are expected to settle in allowing for overnight low temperatures to dip into the 50s and lower 60s into Tuesday night. However, this break from the heat will not last long.
"Temperatures across the Southwest will be on the rise again late this week and into the weekend, all thanks to a large area of high pressure building overhead," AccuWeather Meteorologist Isaac Longley said.
The high pressure will act as a dome over the southwestern United States, shielding the region from wet weather and also promoting sunshine.
The late-April and early-May sunshine is forecast to allow temperatures to slowly rise, starting Wednesday afternoon, before peaking Friday or Saturday.
Temperatures are forecast to be as much as 10 to 20 degrees above normal at the end of the week. Las Vegas's average high temperature is around 84 degrees for the first day of May, and temperatures are likely to climb about 15 degrees above normal, soaring to almost 100 degrees Friday and Saturday.
Daily record high temperatures could be in jeopardy. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the trend could spell dangerous heat as records for this time of year are already quite high. Record highs in Las Vegas Friday and Saturday are 99 and 102, set back in 1985 and 1947 respectively.
The same could be said for cities like Yuma and Phoenix in Arizona, where temperatures are forecast to soar into the lower 100s Friday and Saturday. Saturday's high temperature in Phoenix is likely to be dangerously close to the daily record high of 103 degrees set back in 1985, while Yuma's May 1 temperature may fall just a few degrees shy of the daily high record of 106 from 1947.
In Phoenix and Yuma, these forecast temperatures over 100 degrees would be the first triple-digit readings of the season, as temperatures in the lower 100s in these areas are more characteristic of mid-June.
High temperatures Saturday afternoon across the Southwest could be as much as 30 degrees higher than the high temperatures Monday and Tuesday across the region, leaving locals wondering what season it is.
Residents looking to beat the heat, but still get outdoors, should try to do so in the morning, or in the evening, away from the highest temperatures of the day. Drinking plenty of water to remain hydrated and wearing protective clothing or sunblock are also important.
The weather pattern will not only bring a brief bout of extreme temperatures, but also long-term effects are expected from the hot spell.
"Not only will we see record-challenging high temperatures, but the heat and continued dry conditions will combine to worsen the ongoing drought across the region," Longley explained.
The prolonged drought has officials worried that the fire season outlook across the region could be particularly grim.
Arizona's State Forestry and Fire Management Department officials announced earlier this year that 2020 was the worst fire season in the state in a decade, burning more than 978,000 acres. "Extreme drought conditions" were cited as one of the reasons for the destructive fire season.
Wildfires have already been causing problems for some parts of the region, and the heat is only expected to escalate matters in the coming days. A few hours northwest of Phoenix, a wildfire broke out over the weekend in near Pine Lake in Mohave County, according to CNN.
The county's communications director, Roger Galloway, said in a press release Sunday that the fire forced the evacuation of 200 people and had already burned about 600 acres.
Know as the "Flag Fire", the blaze forced local officials to close several roads in order keep locals at a safe distance, according to local news.
In the northwestern part of Arizona, the drought is currently considered exceptional, which is the highest level of drought recognized by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
In this Thursday, April 8, 2021, photo provided by Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management, a vehicle drive by a plume of smoke from the Pinal County Wildfire burning near in Dudleyville, Ariz. (Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management via AP)
Two weeks ago, a fire broke out in Dudleyville, Arizona, in the south-central part of the state. This fire destroyed 12 homes and forced 200 people in the small town to evacuate.
