Pair of storms to unleash heavy snow, rain across western US into the weekend

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. From Dec. 4-7, snow fell across much of the western U.S., transforming many communities into winter wonderlands but also creating dangerous driving conditions.

Back-to-back storms from the Pacific will take aim at the West into the weekend, with the second and larger storm of the pairing expected to set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection next week.

The storms will continue to help grow the snowpack throughout the West and deliver needed rainfall as far south as Southern California.

Winter weather advisories were in place across parts of Northern California, Oregon, Idaho and Washington Thursday.

The first storm will produce rain and high-elevation snow Thursday in Washington, Oregon and Northern California. AccuWeather forecasters say snow is likely in the central and eastern portions of Washington and Oregon, while locally heavy rain could fall in Oregon and Northern California.

Snow totals from this system will generally amount to 1-3 inches, but the Siskiyou Range in Northern California may end up with as much as 6 inches of snow during the day.

By Thursday night, the system will move southward, and snow will expand into the Sierra Nevada. Storm totals in both the Siskiyou Range and the Sierra Nevada could exceed a foot by the end of Thursday night.

Much of the region will then experience a break until Friday afternoon when the aforementioned second storm over the Pacific will begin to move ashore. While a few inches of rain could fall along the coast, the snow will be the most noteworthy aspect.

"Another strong Pacific storm will bring multiple feet of snow once again to the Sierra Nevada, where the seasonable average snowpack is up to 175% of normal in parts of the area," noted AccuWeather Meteorologist Mike Youman.

The substantial amount of snow piling up in the mountains is crucial. Experts say that a greater snowpack means there will be more snow to melt away in the drier months of the spring and summer. The snowmelt can help boost soil conditions as well as water levels on streams, rivers and water reservoirs.

Frequent storms over the past month have helped grow the snowpack substantially in the Sierra Nevada.

Any precipitation is welcome in California where a moderate to exceptional drought is still ongoing according to the United States Drought Monitor. The Sierra Nevada has peaks above 8,000 feet that tend to screen out a lot of moisture from Pacific storms. However, it looks like a fair amount of low-elevation showers and mountain snow will push eastward into the Colorado River basin, where drought and low water levels are also an ongoing concern, forecasters say.

Despite the long-term benefits, travel over Interstate 80 could be nearly impossible during the height of the storm. Snow-packed and slippery roads will be hazardous, and visibility will be sharply reduced due to the intensity of the snow. Several inches of snow could accumulate in just an hour's time.

Before the storm affects California, rain, snow and wind will crash into the Northwest by Friday night. Precipitation will increase in earnest Saturday in much of northern and central portions of California. The precipitation is likely to continue right through the weekend.

"One to 2 inches of rain look likely across the Bay Area from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night," said Youman. "Amounts at the higher end of that range would get San Francisco within roughly a half-inch of the city's rainfall average for the entire month of December, with two-thirds of the month to go," added Youman.

Soaking rain to reach Southern California

As a large southward dip in the jet stream occurs, Southern California will not avoid the rain from this system. Rainfall will not be as heavy as in the northern parts of the state, but amounts will still be beneficial.

The Los Angeles Basin is expected to receive 0.50 to 1 inch of rain, roughly 50% of Los Angeles's normal December rainfall, according to Youman, who noted that this would fall in a period of only 48 hours.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that a few thunderstorms could develop across Southern California this weekend. Thunderstorms this time of year in the region are not unheard of, but they typically need quite a strong storm system to form for them to occur.

In the San Diego area, steady and potentially heavy rain is expected to move through the city and surrounding areas Saturday night, with showers lingering into Sunday, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

"Since the rain can be heavy at times, flooding in low-lying areas will be a concern later Saturday night into Sunday," Douty said.

The last soaking rain in the city occurred back on Nov. 7-8 when 0.94 of an inch fell. Rain amounts in San Diego with this upcoming storm are expected to range from 0.50 of an inch to 1 inch through the event. The normal rainfall total for the month of December in the city is 1.67 inches.

The weather along the West Coast should begin to quiet down Monday as snow moves into the Rockies. The system is then expected to rapidly intensify and become a monstrous storm in the central United States by Tuesday.

