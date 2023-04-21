New wave of cold air will send temperatures plummeting across central, eastern US

Nightime low temperatures could dip into the 20s across parts of the central and eastern United States next week, and AccuWeather forecasters say frosts and freezes could occur.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Severe thunderstorms will advance across the southern and eastern U.S. into this weekend.

A new burst of chilly air will advance from the Midwest to the Northeast this weekend as the April temperature roller-coaster ride continues. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that frosts and freezes will accompany the cold outbreak.

Temperatures have surged and dipped much of this month as waves of cold and warm air have taken turns maintaining control in much of the central and eastern United States. More temperature changes are on the way, and there is the potential for chillier conditions to win out into early May.

In Chicago, temperatures since the start of the month have flipped 53 degrees Fahrenheit from as low as 30 on April 2 to as high as 83 on April 13 and 14. In New York City, temperatures have ranged from 37 on April 8 to 91 on April 14, for a 54-degree difference. The range widened to a 57-degree variation in Boston, with temperatures there spanning 31 to 88 degrees.

Following a temperature surge on Friday in the Midwest and into Saturday in the Northeast, temperatures will dive once again. It is possible that some locations could even rival low marks set earlier this month during the final week of April.

"The cooldown in the Ohio Valley and Northeast on the way this weekend will be most dramatic along and west of the Appalachian Mountains with a 15- to 25-degree drop in temperature spanning 24 hours from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Temperatures will dip into the 20s over the northern Plains and the low to mid-30s around the Great Lakes region this weekend to early next week. Farther to the south, lows in the mid- to upper 30s are likely in the central Plains and the Tennessee Valley.

The best chance of frost occurring in the outlying areas around Nashville will be on Sunday night.

The cold air and nighttime freezes in some locations will not be enough to stop the widespread flooding that has been set into motion along the upper Mississippi River, Red River and others in the North Central states.

Two waves of chilly air will be separated by one to two days. The first wave of cooler air in the East will be accompanied by rain and thunderstorms that progress from west to east on Saturday and Sunday.

The chilly air will become more noticeable Saturday afternoon and night in the Appalachians and then along the Atlantic coast on Sunday.

"From the Appalachians to the Interstate 95 corridor, the cooldown will be more of a step-down process going into early next week, meaning the change will be a bit less dramatic," Anderson said. "However, temperatures will trend from 10–20 degrees above to several degrees below the historical average."

Temperatures are not expected to dip to frosty levels in Atlanta and Charlotte. However, temperatures will trend about 10–20 degrees lower early next week when compared to the end of this week. Average highs in both cities are in the low to mid-70s with nighttime lows in the 50s. High temperatures will be mainly in the 60s with nighttime lows in the 40s during the first few days of next week in both southern U.S. cities.

Elsewhere, lows ranging from the upper 20s to the mid-30s are forecast for multiple nights in the central Appalachians. Temperatures will likely dip into the low to mid-40s for the sprawling urban areas in the Interstate 95 corridor of the mid-Atlantic from Sunday night to Wednesday night.

The upcoming frosts will generally occur well before the dates that are considered to be the historical average for the last frost of the spring season. However, temperatures throughout the winter and early spring were often well above the historical average.

"The warmth has caused bud-break and leaf-out much earlier than usual," Anderson said. "That will put some tender vegetation at risk for damage during multiple nights of frost."

Home and business owners who may have already purchased annual flowers and vegetable plants may need to cover their investment or bring them indoors, forecasters warn. Some vineyards in the Finger Lakes region of New York state were preparing to take action by way of wind machines next week as a precaution. The wind machines are used by growers to help raise air temperatures around the plants to mitigate the risk of frost.

In many locations since the start of 2023, temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast have averaged 3–6 degrees above the historical average. A departure of more than 2 degrees for a three-month period is considered to be significant. A departure of 4–6 degrees for the same stretch is considered to be major.

By late next week and into early May, meteorologists say an active storm track may help to keep temperatures elevated at night across the interior South Central and Southeast states.

However, there will still be episodes of invading chilly air with potential frosts and freezes in the North Central states and the northern tier of the Northeast.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.