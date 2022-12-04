More unsettled weather takes aim at West Coast

Most along the West Coast have been no stranger to unsettled weather as of late, with frequent rounds of cold rain near the coasts, heavy snow at higher elevations, and strong winds ripping through many regions. As yet another storm impacts the coast this weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say more of the same will be in store through the new week, with more opportunities for beneficial rainfall up and down the coast.

Those along the Interstate 5 corridor did not need to wait long for more rain to arrive, with many spots already seeing rain early Sunday morning. The culprit is a large area of low pressure lingering just offshore, helping direct moisture-rich air toward the coast.

AccuWeather's radar above depicts rain and snow in portions of California and Nevada early in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 4.

"This storm will hover just offshore through the day Sunday, close enough to funnel a substantial amount of moisture into California," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski explained.

The heaviest rain is likely to be directed into the northern half of California, however precipitation is likely to spread as far north as Washington, and as far south as the Los Angeles area, according to the latest forecasts.

While rain and mountain snow may turn heavy at times, this storm is likely to be quick hitting, departing most locations on Monday. Even still, lingering rain showers and snow are expected from the San Francisco Bay area to the Colorado Rockies.

Another wave of unsettled conditions will likely return later in the week.

"A large dip in the jet stream will remain in place over the western third of the United States this week. This will help steer any moisture into the West Coast, with lingering energy in the atmosphere allowing for showers to remain a possibility," AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger explained.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo also explained this dip in the jet stream will keep it chilly in much of the west, the most extreme of which will be in Seattle and across much of the Pacific Northwest, where temperatures will remain 5-15 degrees below normal for early December.

This setup will be most prominent on Tuesday and Wednesday, when cities such as San Diego and Sacramento, California, as well as Portland, Oregon, will be dodging rain showers throughout the day. This rain is unlikely to become heavy, but will be enough to make an umbrella or rain jacket come in handy.

Toward the second half of the week, however, a substantial storm may move onshore once again, making a more widespread impact.

"Unlike this weekend's storm which is lingering offshore, the storm later in the week is likely to track onshore, with rain and snow quickly slamming into the coast," Geiger explained.

Depending on how much cold air is available, rain could change to snow at some low-elevation cities in the Northwest, such as Bellingham, Washington and Seattle, on Thursday and Friday. Substantial snow accumulations will be measured at higher elevations, likely making travel through the major mountain passes difficult or impossible.

Farther south in Oregon and Northern California, rain is likely at the lower elevations. Rounds of rain could make slowed travel as the storm pushes onshore. While it remains to be seen just how far south this rain reaches, it is possible that Southern California misses out on this round of moisture. If rain does reach the region, motorists should be aware of the potential for longer travel times.

Regardless of where exactly the steadiest and heaviest rain falls, long-term rain will be beneficial across the West Coast. According to the most recent report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, the large majority of the region is experiencing drought conditions, including 99% of California and 60% of Oregon still experiencing a moderate or worse drought. While one week will not put an end to the rainfall deficit, it will continue the slow climb out of a long-lasting drought.

