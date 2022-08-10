Heat relief: Dramatic cooldown to bring taste of fall to East Coast

It has been the hottest start to August on record in some Northeast cities, but a major change in the weather is unfolding -- and it could reach the Gulf Coast states by the weekend.

Residents up and down the East Coast have been no stranger to high heat and humidity in recent weeks. Coinciding with the dog days of summer, many have found the weather to be scorching or just downright miserable, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a refreshing change is on the way that will give air conditioners a break.

A slow-moving cold front has been responsible for heavy rain and flooding in recent days across the Ohio Valley and Appalachians. This front will pick up some steam in the coming days and will dip southward across much of the region, ushering in a new weather pattern through the start of the weekend.

For some areas, the cold front will bring a taste of fall, which is a little over a month away.

"The first half of the week brought stifling heat and humidity to much of the Northeast, but the cold front will continue to progress toward the south and east on Wednesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski said. "The cooldown this causes should start in the Midwest and New England but expand southward each day," he added.

Afternoon highs on Thursday and Friday could be as much as 20 degrees Fahrenheit lower compared to afternoon temperatures during the first half of the week. Unlike some cool stretches in the summer that fade rapidly, below-normal temperatures should remain in place through the week's end for many locations.

Boston's six-day heat wave has finally come to an end after the city reached at least 95 F each day from Thursday, Aug. 4, through Tuesday, Aug. 9. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits. With the cold front passing through Boston on Tuesday evening, high temperatures through the rest of the week will reach only the mid- to upper 70s F, temperatures more typical of early September.

The sweltering start to the month made the first eight days in Boston the hottest start to August on record in the city.

Just to the south in New York City, the cooldown is also set to begin Wednesday. After surging to 97 F in Central Park on Tuesday, highs should generally stay in the low to mid-80s for the rest of the week.

Newark, New Jersey, notched another 100-degree day on Tuesday its sixth of the summer. So far in 2022, Newark has experienced more days in the triple digits than any year since 1993 when nine were tallied.

The drop in temperature and humidity is expected to continue into the weekend across the Northeast, providing more comfortable weather for folks planning outdoor activities, doing yard work or attending outdoor weddings.

The mild afternoons will be followed up by overnight lows in the 50s and 60s F across most of the Northeast and Ohio Valley.

Some residents may elect to leave their windows open at night to let in the refreshing air rather than running air conditioners to keep indoor areas cool.

By late week and into the weekend, the cooldown will continue to press southward, reaching parts of the Southeast.

While not as dramatic as areas farther north, a cooldown is expected in cities such as Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina. After many hot and humid days in the 90s to start August, high temperatures should drop by 5 to 10 degrees by Saturday.

Not only will the air temperature take a tumble up and down the coast, but the humidity is also likely to take a nosedive.

A common way to measure this is the dew point temperature, a measure of the amount of moisture in the atmosphere. Values in the mid- to upper 60s F or above are often considered humid, but these values have hovered in the 70s for much of the week so far. Dew point temperatures this high are often considered to be extreme and can send AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures well above 100 F.

"After dew points in the 60s and 70s as of late, significantly drier air will become normal, taking these numbers down into the 40s and 50s for many," Babinski explained.

These lower dew points will settle across most of North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee by the start of the weekend, making it more comfortable to spend time outdoors.

The lower humidity could even reach Atlanta, giving residents a fleeting taste of autumn before the return of the summer heat and humidity.

