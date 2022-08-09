Thunderstorms to prolong flood threat in Ohio Valley, Appalachians

Heavy rain has caused destructive flooding in parts of the eastern United States in recent weeks, and more rounds of heavy rain are in the forecast before the return of dry weather.

As cleanup continues after deadly flooding impacted St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, rounds of heavy thunderstorms have repeatedly moved through many of these same areas. In what has been a wetter-than-normal summer for many, AccuWeather forecasters say that the rain chances will keep coming this week.

There are a few spots that could benefit from the impending rain, including northern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and most of New England, where pockets of short-term dryness issues have developed, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, for much of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys, and the central Appalachians, there has been too much rain in a short time.

The source of the rainfall this week is a slow-moving cold front, which remains draped across the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast. While the front is steadily moving southeastward, it has been in no hurry to do so, bringing rounds of rain to many of the same locations.

"Notably, parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley hit recently by record rainfall such as the St. Louis area, southern Missouri, southern Illinois and Kentucky will all be at risk for multiple rounds of rain again with this event," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said. "The heavy rain threat will also shift eastward into parts of the Virginias," DaSilva added, noting that a broader area may be threatened by flooding in localized areas.

Oftentimes flooding occurs in urban areas. Since cities are generally covered in impervious surfaces such as asphalt and concrete, there are few locations to water to drain, leading to rapid flooding. Such flooding was captured by drone footage in New York City last month, with high water leading to water rescues and road closures. However, this isn't always the case.

Much like what was seen in eastern Kentucky recently, some of the worst flooding can occur in rural, mountainous regions. Unlike urban flooding, mountain flooding poses an entirely different threat. The terrain from the mountainous elevation acts as a funnel that moves all rainwater into one location by means of just gravity.

When one specific region receives a high amount of rainfall, all of the water flows to only one or two rivers which easily overwhelms the banks of rivers that many call home in the region. This has also been ongoing in some mountainous areas of the interior Southwest due to the North American monsoon, but it has been the cause of the destructive flooding in Kentucky recently.

Numerous downpours are expected to develop Tuesday, initially centered in the Ohio Valley, central Appalachians and portions of the mid-Atlantic. Cities such as Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will be among those in the threat area.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the wettest days for Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Ohio and West Virginia, and residents should pay close attention to any flood watches or flood warnings that are issued.

Cities that could experience flooding or weather-related travel delays amid the heavy rain include Nashville, Tennessee; Charleston, West Virginia; and Richmond, Virginia.

By Thursday, the front will finally shift south, ending the heavy rain threat across much of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. However, portions of Virginia, the Carolinas, the southern Appalachians and part of the Interstate 95 corridor may see an increase in heavy thunderstorms.

Lingering showers could dampen some areas of the lower Midwest and interior Northeast Thursday, but the showers are not expected to be heavy enough to create flooding concerns.

For those looking for the return of dry weather, relief will be quick to arrive following the passing of the cold front. Behind the front, a return to drier, less humid conditions is set to unfold, giving residents a small taste of fall at the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

