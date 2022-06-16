Extreme, record-challenging heat to make a comeback in north-central US
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Jun. 16, 2022 1:37 PM EDT
Your body is sensitive to temperature change, and extreme heat can make you very sick. Here are some heat-related illnesses to watch out for.
Millions of people who reside across the north-central United States will get some natural air conditioning this weekend following sweltering heat and high humidity earlier this week. But for those hoping extreme heat and humidity will take an extended vacation, AccuWeather meteorologists say that will not be the case.
A southward shuffle in the jet stream will allow temperatures to decline from near-record levels from the northern Plains to the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley into Saturday.
Chicago, Detroit and Cincinnati residents can expect high temperatures to trend downward from the lower 90s on Thursday to the mid-80s on Friday and then the mid-70s on Saturday. These cities will experience more of a temperature drop than Minneapolis, where highs are likely to remain in the 80s through Saturday.
Farther south, in St. Louis, the temperature dip will be less pronounced with perhaps only Saturday with a high temperature below 90.
In Omaha, Nebraska, and Kansas City, Missouri, the best the atmosphere will be able to do is swap highs in the upper 90s to near 100 with highs in the lower to middle 90s for a couple of days into the weekend.
Relief from the excessive heat is not in the forecast for much of the southern Plains and the lower part of the Mississippi Valley, with highs expected to settle in the 90s and low 100s.
Forecasters say thunderstorms will erupt and can become locally severe over the middle part of the Mississippi Valley through Friday. This will occur near the boundary of the comfortable air over the North Central states and the hot and sticky air farther south.
The jet stream will shuffle once again later this weekend and early next week. The southward dip responsible for lower temperatures and humidity levels will bulge dramatically northward and set the stage for a new round of high heat and humidity.
When the scorching heat returns, it could end up producing temperatures a few degrees higher than this week's heat wave. Widespread highs in the mid- to upper 90s with additional areas likely to record temperatures in the low 100s. These forecasts represent temperatures about 15-25 degrees above average.
Minneapolis could experience its first 100-degree reading in four years on Monday. The last time the temperature hit the triple-digit mark was on May 28, 2018. Even if the temperature maxes out in the upper 90s, it would tie the record of 98 set during the Great Depression Era in 1933.
Temperatures next week could challenge record highs in a number of central U.S. cities that are within a few degrees of the century mark. Many of these records were set during the blistering summer of 1988 or the scorching summers ranging from the 1970s to the 1950s and 1930s.
Making matters worse will be high humidity and sunshine about as intense as it can be with the summer solstice on Tuesday. The several days on either side of the official start of summer are a time when the rays of the midday sun are as high in the sky as they ever get at any point of the year. The combination of actual temperature, humidity, sunshine and breezes will combine to put AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures well above 100 and even near the 110-degree mark for several hours each day.
The nights will be incredibly warm and muggy, especially in the inner cities where pavement, brick and concrete tend to give off the heat absorbed during the day. In some of the largest urban areas, temperatures may fail to drop below 80 on multiple nights.
Just as with this past week, heat will also surge in the Southeast states. Following lower temperatures and especially lower humidity levels this weekend, both will trend upward. Widespread highs well into the 90s to near 100 are in store for the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.
A large area of high pressure at most levels of the atmosphere is more likely to expand eastward from the Central states as a result of a southward dip in the jet stream as next week progresses. This will allow temperatures to surge in portions of the central Appalachians, the eastern Great Lakes and the mid-Atlantic regions, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
The demand for energy, largely from increased usage of air conditioning, will surge as the heavily-populated areas in the East join in the heat wave, experts say.
Multiple days with highs in the 90s are likely next week in Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Even New York City could experience a few days with 90-degree highs and temperatures of 5-10 degrees above average. The only zone where cooler air may hang on will be in eastern New England. But, even in Boston, temperatures are likely to fight their way into the 80s for several days.
Even as the jet stream attempts to flatten and become more west-to-east orientated later next week, that will create more of an opportunity for some of the heat from the Great Plains and Midwest to be pushed eastward and potentially reach eastern New England as well, forecasters say.
A potential wild card in the impending heat wave will be the development of thunderstorms.
The most likely zone for organized complexes of thunderstorms will be from the Great Lakes to the Northeast, the Appalachians and the southern Atlantic coast. In locations where storms erupt and track through during the morning and midday hours, a break from the heat would occur.
Heat to aim at the Northeast
