Crisp fall air to settle into Northeast after wet start to week
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Oct. 4, 2021 1:25 PM EDT
The first full weekend of October may have felt more like a second summer to many in the Northeast, but that trend didn't stretch into the new week. It was a soggy Monday across much of the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that weather more suitable for enjoying fall activities is set to return in the coming days.
Over the weekend, a storm blossomed over the Great Lakes, bringing with it a dose of heavy rain. In just two days, locations like Hancock, Michigan, and Buffalo, New York, both recorded more than 2 inches of rain. The same storm then set its sights on the northeastern U.S.
"Periods of rain and thunderstorms will target portions of the Northeast through Monday night, then they will gradually taper off in most locations on Tuesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
Some downpours across New England could be heavy enough to cause flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas, through Monday night.
Even without the threat of flooding, rainfall could alter outdoor activities and limit visibility enough to slow travel temporarily.
Behind the wet weather, a few dry days are in store for much of the region, which will allow people to get outside and enjoy fall festivities, like apple and pumpkin picking, leaf-peeping or even heading out to watch a ball game.
"Perhaps there is a lingering shower around for the first pitch, but the cool, dry weather looks to arrive in Boston just in time for the Red Sox to host the Yankees for the American League Wild Card game Tuesday evening at Fenway Park," Pydynowski said.
The drier air is also forecast to usher in cooler conditions, bringing temperatures closer to normal for this time in October.
Locations like Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., surged into the lower 80s on Sunday, around 10 degrees above normal for the first week of October. By Wednesday, temperatures in these areas are forecast to be back in the lower to middle 70s.
But the dry, crisp fall air is not likely to last long for some.
"The storm bringing downpours to the southeastern U.S. is forecast to shift northward for the second half of the week, bringing more wet weather to the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes. As the week progresses, some of this rain may start to sneak into the Northeast," added Pydynowski.
Western New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland are most likely to face more rain. New England will likely be spared and instead will have a more prolonged dry spell as an area of high pressure stays put over the region.
The stretch of drier weather, no matter how brief, is likely to be welcome for many in the Northeast who have experienced a wet summer and a wetter-than-normal start to fall.
New York City ended meteorological summer, which stretches from June 1 to Aug. 31, with 24.03 inches of rain, which is about 175% of normal. Then, in September, the Big Apple recorded another 10.03 inches of rain, which is more than 230% of normal for the month.
Boston recorded 19.64 inches of rain from early June to the end of August, which is 189% of normal. That wet stretch was followed up with just shy of 7.5 inches of rain in September, or 210% of normal for the month.
Other cities like Buffalo, New York; Providence, Rhode Island; Philadelphia; and Washington, D.C.; have all reported above-normal rainfall since the start of June.
AccuWeather long-range forecasters say that while more rounds of wet weather lie ahead through the rest of October, the month will be drier than September.
Southern and western parts of the region, in particular, will be the targets of more rounds of rain, but even in these areas, the month will be drier than September, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Roys noted that mid- to late October is likely to feature above-normal temperatures for the region as well. The rise in afternoon high temperatures is likely to take place across much of the Northeast by the end of this week, with cities like New York and Philadelphia likely to return to the upper 70s by Friday.
It is worth noting that October is quite a transitional month in the Northeast in terms of temperature, and the average high temperature usually drops off about 10 degrees from the beginning to end of the month. As such, widespread temperatures in the upper 70s are not anticipated as October progresses. Normal high temperatures for the last third of October range from the middle 50s in northern New England to the middle 60s in the mid-Atlantic.
Roys and the long-range team anticipate more waves of cool air spreading in from the Midwest to the Northeast during November. Each cool blast could also be accompanied by rounds of wet weather.
That chilly air may be a preview of what winter may bring this year. AccuWeather released its U.S. winter forecast last week, offering an in-depth look at the season ahead.
