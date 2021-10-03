Meteorologists eye the next possible tropical feature to impact the US
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Oct. 3, 2021 11:37 PM EDT
The storm will continue to send rough surf to beaches along the Atlantic coast even as it continues to weaken.
After watching several tropical features form in the open waters of the Atlantic over the last few weeks, AccuWeather meteorologists are turning their attention closer to the United States for what could be the next new tropical system.
"This is the time of the season that many of the tropical features have the potential to develop closer to the United States, either in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, or western Atlantic," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. Some of the reason for this shift is the high ocean water temperatures in these areas.
Further more, October is the third-most active month for tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin season, and one that is capable of producing some intense hurricanes. These factors are what have meteorologists keeping a close eye on these nearest-to-land areas in the coming days.
"Conditions will become more interesting in the western Atlantic over the next several days as a low pressure north of Hispaniola gradually moves to the west and northwest," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins.
Adkins further explained that the chances for a tropical depression or storm to develop was still rather low, given the conditions across the waters around and north of Bahamas.
"The wind shear, or winds disruptive to tropical development, in the low's path is forecast to diminish some in the next few days, but may still be too strong to allow a tropical system to strengthen," Adkins said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Another factor meteorologists are considering is a slow-moving front pushing across the southeastern U.S. early in the week. This front is likely to pull tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico up into the region, dousing areas that were impacted with land-falling tropical systems this season, like Hurricane Fred and Hurricane Ida.
Additionally, the front could help to disrupt enough of the atmosphere to allow for a tropical depression to form in the western Atlantic.
Whether or not an organized tropical feature develops, the tropical moisture transported by a low is likely to surge into the southeast Atlantic Coast later this week.
Tropical downpours, while they could occur as early as the middle of the week, may be more numerous at the end of the week when the core of the tropical low is likely to approach the coast.
AccuWeather forecasters continue to monitor the potential for more tropical development elsewhere in the basin, including near Cuba, Jamaica and into the Gulf of Mexico. Should another tropical system reach at least tropical-storm strength, with sustained winds of 39 mph or greater, in the Atlantic Basin, it would gain the name Wanda.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Meteorologists eye the next possible tropical feature to impact the US
By Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Oct. 3, 2021 11:37 PM EDT
The storm will continue to send rough surf to beaches along the Atlantic coast even as it continues to weaken.
After watching several tropical features form in the open waters of the Atlantic over the last few weeks, AccuWeather meteorologists are turning their attention closer to the United States for what could be the next new tropical system.
"This is the time of the season that many of the tropical features have the potential to develop closer to the United States, either in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, or western Atlantic," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. Some of the reason for this shift is the high ocean water temperatures in these areas.
Further more, October is the third-most active month for tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin season, and one that is capable of producing some intense hurricanes. These factors are what have meteorologists keeping a close eye on these nearest-to-land areas in the coming days.
"Conditions will become more interesting in the western Atlantic over the next several days as a low pressure north of Hispaniola gradually moves to the west and northwest," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins.
Adkins further explained that the chances for a tropical depression or storm to develop was still rather low, given the conditions across the waters around and north of Bahamas.
"The wind shear, or winds disruptive to tropical development, in the low's path is forecast to diminish some in the next few days, but may still be too strong to allow a tropical system to strengthen," Adkins said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Another factor meteorologists are considering is a slow-moving front pushing across the southeastern U.S. early in the week. This front is likely to pull tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico up into the region, dousing areas that were impacted with land-falling tropical systems this season, like Hurricane Fred and Hurricane Ida.
Additionally, the front could help to disrupt enough of the atmosphere to allow for a tropical depression to form in the western Atlantic.
Whether or not an organized tropical feature develops, the tropical moisture transported by a low is likely to surge into the southeast Atlantic Coast later this week.
Tropical downpours, while they could occur as early as the middle of the week, may be more numerous at the end of the week when the core of the tropical low is likely to approach the coast.
AccuWeather forecasters continue to monitor the potential for more tropical development elsewhere in the basin, including near Cuba, Jamaica and into the Gulf of Mexico. Should another tropical system reach at least tropical-storm strength, with sustained winds of 39 mph or greater, in the Atlantic Basin, it would gain the name Wanda.
Related:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.Report a Typo