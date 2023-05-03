Coronation forecast: Mother Nature may rain on King Charles III’s parade

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. As of Thursday, people were already camping out to prepare for the coronation of King Charles III this coming weekend.

Excitement is building across the United Kingdom ahead of the highly anticipated coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London this weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say Mother Nature may attempt to put a damper on the festivities surrounding the royal spectacle.

"A series of storms will bring unsettled weather across the United Kingdom through the coronation weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tony Zartman said. "A jacket and an umbrella will come in handy for those participating in the numerous events planned across the country."

The historic weekend will begin with "The King's Procession" as the king and the queen consort are escorted from Buckingham Palace through the streets of central London to Westminster Abbey, where the projected two-hour coronation will begin at 11 a.m., local time, Saturday. Thousands are expected to line the streets to take part in the celebration.

Temperatures will be near the historical average for the day, climbing from the lower 50s F (11-12 C) around the start of the coronation to a peak temperature of 61 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius) during the afternoon hours. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are expected to be several degrees lower, however, as a result of an abundance of clouds as well as a couple of showers at times.

"There can be some longer spells of rain not too far away to the southwest of London, especially during the afternoon. That area could also have some rumbles of thunder," Zartman said.

"Any time thunder can be heard in the vicinity, there is the potential of a sudden lightning strike," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "Spectators and officials should be mindful of that with crowds gathering outdoors for the Coronation events."

Following the service, the king and queen will return to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach amid a larger ceremonial procession known as "The Coronation Procession." Once at the palace, Saturday's festivities will conclude with members of the Royal Family accompanying the newly crowned king and queen on the balcony.

The royal celebration will continue into Sunday with the Coronation Big Lunch and Coronation Concert. The Coronation Big Lunch is a time for friends, family and neighbors to be a part of the celebration no matter where they live across the United Kingdom by sharing food together as a community, whether that be indoors or outdoors.

"The unsettled weather will continue Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night with numerous showers. This could affect those attending both the Big Lunch and the Coronation Concert," Zartman said.

High temperatures on Sunday will be higher than at the beginning of the weekend, as a few more breaks of sunshine are expected during the morning and into the afternoon before showers return once again. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s F (19-21 C) during the afternoon hours before falling to around 60 F (16 C) by the time of the Coronation Concert in the evening. Approximately 20,000 people are expected to gather on the grounds of Windsor Castle to hear music from Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That and Andrea Bocelli, among others, according to CNN.

AccuWeather meteorologists say showery weather may continue for the final day of organized activities on Monday, May 8, which is known as The Big Help Out. On this official bank holiday, members of the public are encouraged to give back to their communities by taking part in volunteer efforts.

