1st heat wave of summer looms for southern Plains
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 21, 2021 9:40 AM EDT
Triple-digit temperatures have been common across the northern Plains this summer as the region has endured multiple stifling heat waves. However, that hasn't been the case for states in the southern Plains.
It is has been quite a contrast from north to south in the Plains through June and July. For example, Bismarck, North Dakota, is averaging more than 8 degrees above normal since June 1. In addition, the city has reached 100 degrees or higher on seven days this year. This included readings of 106 degrees on June 4, 103 degrees on June 5 and 107 degrees on July 3, all of which set daily records.
The heat in northern Plains can at least partially be attributed to the ongoing extreme to exceptional drought. When there is a drought, the sun's energy can go directly into heating the ground.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, drought is much less extensive across the central Plains and there are no drought conditions present in the southern Plains, where plenty of rain has fallen this spring and summer. The sun must first work to evaporate moisture in cases where the ground is saturated and this has held temperatures back in the southern Plains.
AccuWeather forecasters say that is about to change.
As a disturbance moves westward away from the southern Plains, drier and warmer conditions will begin to take hold.
By this weekend, a heat dome is expected to build across the northern, central and southern Plains. This will mean some locations will have their first taste of true summer temperatures.
"A strong area of high pressure will strengthen in the upper levels of the atmosphere across the Plains this weekend into early next week, leading to the first heat wave of the year for parts of the central U.S." said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.
Some cities that are accustomed to triple-digit temperatures are still waiting on their first such readings this year. In some cases, 100-degree temperatures are well behind average.
Temperatures are finally expected to reach the century mark for some this weekend, although it may still fall short in others. Dallas and Wichita Falls, Texas, are both expected to hit 100 degrees Sunday.
In Waco, Texas, however, temperatures at or above 100 degrees are not expected. The warmest days will be Monday and Tuesday, but the mercury is only forecast to top out at 97 degrees each day.
Oklahoma City is another location that has yet to reach 100 degrees, and the city is not likely to do so through at least early next week.
"Wichita, Kansas, has only had four days so far this month where the thermometer reached the 90s, but highs are forecast to be with a few degrees of 100 F every day next week," Sadvary said.
The mercury is likely to be 97 or 98 degrees most of next week, so the lack of 100-degree temperatures may continue. Through July 20, Wichita is more than 3 degrees below normal for the month.
Wet weather has kept the ground saturated across the South, thus limiting temperatures from soaring into the triple digits across the southern Plains.
Meanwhile, farther north, the hot summer will continue. Cities such as Bismarck and Minot, North Dakota, and Pierre, South Dakota, are likely to add to their tally of 100-degree days. In fact, some of the highest temperatures of the year may be observed.
"By Monday, many areas in the Dakotas and Kansas could see temperatures reach the triple digits and a few spots in North Dakota may well approach 110 degrees Fahrenheit," Sadvary said.
A break in the heat is finally expected by late next week, with temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s forecast from North Dakota to Nebraska. Temperatures farther south may still be in the middle to upper 90s, but that is right around normal for late July.
