Brief warmup to be followed by November-like chill in the Northeast

Cool, cloudy, windy and wet weather conditions have stubbornly hung around over the last several days throughout the Northeast. The end of the week should offer a chance for areas to dry out and warm up, but AccuWeather meteorologists say that residents should not get used to the nicer weather because the coldest air of the season so far is on the way.

Wednesday will be the last day that a nor'easter wreaks havoc on the Northeast. As that coastal storm finally moves out to sea Wednesday night and Thursday, the Northeast will have a chance to warm up. Temperatures will get back to around normal, and the mercury could even climb a few degrees above typical early October values.

For those that prefer warmer weather, only Thursday will feel pleasant throughout the entire region. Residents and visitors along the Interstate 95 corridor may have the relative warmth last into Friday.

"By Friday, a cold front will arrive across portions of the interior Northeast and bring showers and temperatures comparable to late fall," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer.

Behind the front, temperatures will dramatically decline to levels not seen since this past spring in many areas.

"Across the interior, daytime highs are expected to swing from the upper 60s to lower 70s on Thursday to the 50s by Friday," explained Smithmyer.

Locations such as Buffalo, New York, and Pittsburgh may achieve their highs early in the day Friday before temperatures fall in the afternoon.

Along the coast, similar temperatures are expected on both Thursday and Friday. However, the cold air will eventually make it into Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., as well.

"By Friday night, temperatures will dip into the 30s for much of the Northeast, prompting many residents to turn their heat on if they have not done so already," said Smithmyer.

A bit of a breeze is expected Friday night as well. This will add an additional chill to the air, but the wind should limit the frost potential for any sensitive vegetation or crops that have not yet been harvested.

"By Saturday, the front will track away from the coastline, but the chilly air pushing down from Canada will linger across the Northeast through the weekend," explained Smithmyer.

Even as the front moves offshore, there will be some lingering moisture in interior New England. With the cold air, any rain showers could mix with a few snowflakes in the highest elevations. Highs will be well above freezing, so no snow accumulation is anticipated.

As high pressure draws closer Saturday night, winds will be lighter than Friday night. This will greatly increase the risk of frost and even a freeze, which could end the growing season in many locations.

At the coast and in urban areas, low temperatures in the 40s will be high enough to prevent frost or a freeze on both Friday night and Saturday night.

By Monday temperatures will slowly moderate, and they will return to around normal levels by Tuesday and Wednesday. Although normal highs and lows are falling quickly this time of year, the early and middle parts of next week will be much more comfortable than the brisk and November-like conditions arriving this Friday and Saturday.

