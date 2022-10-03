Ghost of Ian brings record rainfall to Philly, Jersey shore

Miserable weather took over a large swath of the East Coast over the weekend into Monday -- impacting everything from the record books to football games -- and it can all be traced back to Hurricane Ian.

The lingering impacts of Hurricane Ian have been felt across a large swath of the East Coast, from the Carolinas all the way up to New England, causing a rainy mess as the storm made its way into the Mid-Atlantic over the weekend -- even turning football fields and matchups into rain-soaked slop fests.

Streets flooded along the coast of New Jersey, including in Stone Harbor, where video footage showed water rising halfway up to the wheels of vehicles. The flooding wasn't limited to just Stone Harbor as additional flooding reports were relayed all the way to the southern coast of the state in Avalon, Wildwood and Cape May.

Rainfall totals spanned several inches across the Mid-Atlantic as a result of the storm. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, a record daily rainfall of 3.01 inches was observed on Sunday, Oct. 2., beating the old record by nearly 2 inches. Nearby Millville, New Jersey, just west of Atlantic City and close to the Delaware Bay, also reported total rainfall on Sunday of over 2 inches.

Coastal flooding shut down roads near Highland Acres, Delaware, located just south of Dover. The state also saw flooded roads on the southeast coast near Longneck Road, according to the National Weather Service. In Lewes, Delaware, the storm surge rose to 3.48 feet on Sunday, ranking it as the seventh highest ever recorded for that site and just about half a foot less than the 4.05-foot storm surge caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Besides New Jersey, estimated rainfall totals of 3 or more inches were recorded across large portions of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and southeast Pennsylvania.

The persistent rain made for some rough conditions out on the playing field. Pennsylvania was home to two big football games over the weekend, and with tropical rainstorm Ian moving into the state, those games became wet, cold and sloppy. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Penn State Nittany Lions hosted the Northwestern Wildcats in State College, Pennsylvania.

Flooding on streets in Stone Harbor, New Jersey on Sunday. (Twitter/@Zeke_O)

Showers were first reported in the area just before kick-off and lasted throughout the game. Temperatures for the day stayed in the 50s and were 7 degrees below average for the date. The rainy conditions proved to be difficult for the players as both teams combined for eight turnovers. Penn State's winning score of 17 was the lowest amount of points the team has scored in a win since its 16-10 win against Wisconsin on Sept. 4, 2021.

The showers and cold weather stuck around in the state for yet another day, creating almost the same wet-soaked conditions on the professional turf come Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars played the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday afternoon.

Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski (3) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Penn State defensive end Nick Tarburton (46) as Adisa Isaac (20) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Temperatures once again failed to break out of the 50s and constant rain dampened the game, with about half an inch of rain reported in Philadelphia during all four quarters. The wet and chilly matchup had a total of six combined turnovers and a season-low amount of passing yards from both starting quarterbacks.

By the end of the day on Sunday, Philadelphia reported nearly 2 inches of total rainfall for the date. This broke the old daily rainfall record of 1.80 inches set in 2015. Several other weather stations across the region also reported rainfall totals near or above 2 inches, including nearby Lumberton, New Jersey, just east of Philadelphia.

The rainfall wasn't the only severe weather the region had to deal with as a result of Ian. Across New Jersey and Delaware, strong wind gusts above 60 miles per hour were reported over the weekend. Tuckerton, New Jersey, recorded a wind gust of 67 mph and Lewes, Delaware, peaked at 66 mph.

The powerful impacts felt in the northeast were due to both Tropical Rainstorm Ian and how it interacted with a coastal storm that developed in the area.

"A coastal storm developed off the Northeast coast Sunday afternoon, absorbing energy left over from Tropical Rainstorm Ian," said Jesse Ferrell, a meteorologist and senior weather editor at AccuWeather.

While it was considered a separate storm, had leftover energy from Ian not been in the Mid-Atlantic already, the coastal storm would not have formed, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.