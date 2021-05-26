Blistering Southeast heat wave set to snap soon
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated May. 26, 2021 1:06 PM EDT
AccuWeather forecasters say there is more blistering heat to face in the southeastern United States, but relief is on the not-too-distant horizon as much cooler and less humid air is forecast to sweep through the region during the Memorial Day weekend.
High temperatures in the low to middle 90s F are pretty much a given during the dog days of July and August in the Southern states. Some in the South may even argue that the high heat over a two- to three-month period are long enough. Temperatures at and above this level during late May are not only premature, highs have been close to daily record territory.
The combination of temperature, humidity and intense sunshine has pushed AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to dangerous levels, even by Southern standards. RealFeel® Temperatures are projected to peak near and above the 100-degree mark into the end of the week.
Whether you are a long-time Southerner or a recent northern transplant, caution is advised with conditions this extreme when considering manual labor or vigorous physical exercise outdoors. Regardless of the amount of physical activity, AccuWeather forecasters recommend taking breaks from the heat and drinking plenty of water.
Actual temperatures experienced thus far this week and those forecast into Friday in most locations are 8-15 degrees above average for late May -- and even a few degrees above average for the heart of the summer.
While there has been and will continue to be some day-to-day temperature variation in part of the region, highs will generally range from the middle to upper 80s in the southern Appalachians to the 90s elsewhere for the balance of this week.
Some daily record highs, such as the 99 set in 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina, Thursday, can be challenged. However, in general most record highs are likely to be out of reach from this point forward as an uptick in moisture in the air into Friday will limit the ability for temperatures to soar as high.
On Tuesday, the record high of 90 set in 1953 was tied at Tri Cities Airport in Tennessee. Jackson, Kentucky, set a new record high of 89 on Tuesday, breaking the old daily record of 88 set last year and in 2019.
But two waves of cooler air will slowly chip away at the heat in the Southeastern states into this weekend.
The first press of cooler air will be weak and limited to areas in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures are projected to peak near 80 in Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday afternoon following highs in the lower 90s each day since Sunday. Following a high in the lower 90s Wednesday in Charlottesville, Virginia, maximum temperatures may be held to the upper 80s Thursday.
The second push of cool air will be much more pronounced, extensive and borderline rare for late May this weekend, thanks to a substantial dip in the jet stream and northerly winds.
"After several days where RealFeel® Temperatures are expected to surpass 100 degrees from Georgia to the Carolinas, a major cooldown is anticipated during the weekend with temperatures dropping anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees lower than what they will be Thursday and Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
The spread of cooler and less humid air will be a gradual one, and not a massive, fast-moving sweep that tends to occur during the early spring.
"Relief will first be felt from the northern Gulf states to North Carolina on Saturday, while areas from South Carolina to northern Florida will continue to swelter," Anderson said.
For example, highs in Charlotte, North Carolina, will trend downward from 91 on Friday to 85 on Saturday and a then a chilly 69 on Sunday. Clouds are expected to rule during the day on Sunday as the cooler air drills in. Following the chance of a shower during the day, sky conditions are forecast to clear Sunday night.
Temperatures are projected to fall through the 60s and into the upper 50s during the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday evening. Capacity restrictions have been lifted for all races through this weekend at the track.
"By Sunday, the leading edge of cooler air should reach as far south as northern Florida before it stalls out," Anderson said.
On Memorial Day, morning low temperatures will range from the upper 40s over the southern Appalachians to the lower 60s along the Carolina coast and near 70 along the upper Gulf coast.
Widespread highs in the lower to middle 80s are forecast from the Gulf Coast to the Tennessee Valley with highs projected to be in the 70s from upstate South Carolina to much of North Carolina and Virginia on Monday. Temperatures and overall humidity levels will be below late-may standards for the Southern states. Daytime highs are typically about 5 degrees higher and nighttime lows 5-10 degrees higher on May 31.
As the cooler and less humid air advances and clashes with the excessive heat and humid conditions currently in place, showers and thunderstorms are likely to erupt during the latter part of the week. The southward dip in the jet stream may provide enough vigor for some of the storms to become severe.
The map above shows the Storm Prediction Center outlook for severe weather on Friday and Friday night.
Brief rainfall might be welcomed in parts of the Carolinas and Georgia, as these areas were experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor report from May 20.
"Near and just north of where the cool air boundary slows and stalls over the weekend and early next week, there is the risk of thunderstorms, which may be locally heavy with the risk of small hail and flash flooding, especially along the Gulf coast and along the southern Atlantic coast," Anderson said.
As is usually the case this time of year, the cool spell will be brief.
"The jet stream is expected to lift back to the north next week, with a gradual return to very warm and humid conditions is in store," Anderson added.
But while humidity levels will return to typical early June, Southern standards, temperatures should not reach the extreme levels of that this week in most locations. Average highs next week will generally be in the 80s to near 90 over the region.
Blistering Southeast heat wave set to snap soon
