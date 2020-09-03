Two more tropical systems may unfold over the Atlantic basin in the next week and at least one could pose a threat to the Leeward Islands.

After Nana and Omar, what's next for the Atlantic?

Greek alphabet may be used for only 2nd time in history this hurricane season

With only six names still available on the 2020 Atlantic list and peak season still a week away, forecasters may have to utilize names they haven't used since 2005 to identify tropical systems.