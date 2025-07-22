Southwest Airlines announces start date for assigned seating

Premium fares and loyalty program members and credit cardholders will board earlier in the process.

Copied

Southwest Airlines has announced a date for its new assigned seating. (Photo credit: Kevin Carter/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — The end of an era is official for Southwest Airlines passengers.

On Monday, the airline announced a start date for its new assigned seating, which will bring the airline’s longstanding open-seat boarding tradition to an end.

For flights beginning on January 27, 2026, passengers will have options for seat selection at the time of booking, Southwest said in its announcement.

“Our Customers want more choice and greater control over their travel experience,” said Tony Roach, Southwest executive vice president of customer and brand, in a news release.

“Assigned seating unlocks new opportunities for our Customers — including the ability to select Extra Legroom seats — and removes the uncertainty of not knowing where they will sit in the cabin,” Roach said.

Various fare bundles will offer some options for seat selection during booking. Different types of seats — Extra Legroom, Preferred and Standard — will also appear as part of those bundles.

The assigned-seat era will also usher in a new group-based boarding process.

Extra Legroom seats will have priority in boarding Groups 1-2.

Premium fares and loyalty program members and credit cardholders will board earlier in the process. Details are available on the airline’s website.

The airline announced its plans to end its free-for-all seating arrangement last summer.

The change allows the low-fare carrier to charge a premium for some of the seats on its planes to better compete with legacy carriers American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Those airlines generate much of their revenue by charging more for premium seating.

CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.