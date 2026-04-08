Passenger gives birth aboard flight from Jamaica to New York

"All right, tell her she's got to name it Kennedy," the ground control operator says.

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Caribbean Airlines confirmed a passenger on a flight from Jamaica to New York gave birth just as the flight was landing at John F. Kennedy Airport. (Photo Credit: John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo)

April 7 (UPI) -- Caribbean Airlines confirmed a passenger on a flight from Jamaica to New York gave birth just as the flight was landing at John F. Kennedy Airport.

The airline issued a news release confirming the incident aboard Flight BW005 on April 4.

Audio of the conversation between the pilot and a ground control operator was obtained by CBS News. The ground control worker asks if the baby has already been born, and the pilot confirms it has.

"All right, tell her she's got to name it Kennedy," the ground control operator says.

The airline said medical personnel attended to the woman and newborn as soon as the plane landed.

"The airline commends the professionalism and measured response of its crew, who managed the situation in accordance with established procedures, ensuring the safety and comfort of all onboard," the news release said. "Caribbean Airlines also confirms that no emergency was declared during the flight."