Cruise ship runs aground on reef at island near Fiji

All 30 passengers and 17 of its 31 crew were taken off the boat on the same day, and there were no injuries reported.

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Photo of a tropical beach with a palm tree on the right hand side and a cruise ship in the background. (Photo Credit: GettyImages)

April 6 (UPI) -- A cruise ship in Fiji ran aground at Monuriki Island, a small, uninhabited island off the coast of Fiji where the movie Cast Away was filmed.

The ship is the 180-foot Fiji Princess, part of Blue Lagoon Cruises. It ran aground on a reef while visiting the island. All 30 passengers and 17 of its 31 crew were taken off the boat on the same day, and there were no injuries reported.

"Initial checks confirmed that the vessel has suffered serious damage to its rear left side, including the area where the steering equipment is located. Part of the vessel underneath has also been damaged," a spokesperson for the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji said.

"The vessel also experienced engine failure and was reported to be taking in water following the grounding. Due to rough seas and strong waves, officers were unable to safely inspect the vessel underwater at the time," the MSAF said.

The main priority is protecting the environment, a spokesperson said.

The ship was carrying about 5,300 gallons of diesel fuel. The spokesperson said authorities had taken oil spill equipment to the area "as a precaution" but that the sea was too rough to use it.

"At the time of inspection, there were no signs that the fuel tanks had been damaged," the spokesperson said.

Salvage teams, with the help of an Australian salvage specialist, were working to remove the fuel and oil from the ship.

ââ"Msaf's main concern at this time is the safety of all personnel, the protection of Fiji's marine environment, and ensuring that response efforts continue safely," a spokesperson said. "Msaf will continue to work closely with the vessel operator and all response teams, and will provide further updates as necessary."

Monuriki Island is where the 2000 movie "Cast Away," starring Tom Hanks, was filmed. It is part of the Mamanuca Island chain, on which "Survivor" has been filmed since 2016.