FAA issues brief ground stop for JetBlue due to system outage

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop on JetBlue early Tuesday morning at the airline's request, but it was lifted about an hour later.

The Federa Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for JetBlue Tuesday morning at the airline's request. It has been lifted. (Photo Credit: John Angelillo/UPI)

The ground stop prevented all JetBlue flights from taking offduring that time, but flights in the air could continue. The ground stop was issued at 12:55 a.m. and lifted at 2:10 a.m. EDT.

The airline later said in a statement that the disruption was due to "a brief system outage" that has been resolved, The New York Times reported. The plane tracking website FlightAware showed about 20 JetBlue flights in the air at the time the stop was issued.