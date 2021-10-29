Cameras perfect for fall foliage and holiday memories
Published Nov. 1, 2021 9:59 AM EDT
There's no better time to step into the world of photography than during the fall season, with the sights of warm tones from the foliage to the sunsets, and puddles that are great to feature reflections.
And with the holidays just around the corner, it's the perfect time to ensure you're capturing memories to cherish for years to come.
Technology is becoming more advanced every year, and you can nowadays pick up a digital camera with everything you need to kickstart the hobby at a reasonable price.
Whether it's a DSLR camera with lenses included, or convenient and compact point-and-shoot cameras that you can take with you in your back pocket everywhere you go, we've gathered a great selection of cameras from Canon, Sony, and Fujifilm, to get you started.
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens
$449.99
The Canon EOS Rebel T7 is a compact entry-level DSLR camera that won't hold you back. It uses a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+ image process to come up with remarkable high-resolution images. This camera is great for fall, where another camera may struggle with lighting, the T7 has a flexible sensitivity range from ISO 100-6400. If you're capturing something on the move, whether it's fall leaves or rivers flowing, the sensor can shoot up to 3fps, or if you want to record video, it shoots in Full HD 1080/30p.
Key Features
24.1MP APS-C CMOS Sensor
DIGIC 4+ Image Processor
3.0" 920k-Dot LCD Monitor
Full HD 1080/30p Video Recording
9-Point AF with Center Cross-Type Point
ISO 100-6400, Up to 3 fps Shooting
Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC
Scene Intelligent Auto Mode
Creative Filters and Creative Auto Modes
EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II Lens
Buy it here
Sony Alpha a7 IV Mirrorless Digital Camera with 28-70mm Lens
$2,698.00
If you're in the market for a camera that's suitable for everything, then this all-rounder Sony Alpha A7 IV will be your photography companion for years to come. Whether it's capturing memories such as your grandchildren's gender reveal to watching friends wed in the fall, this camera has AF performance that shoots up to 4K 60p videos. This is the 4th generation of the A7, and has been adapted with a new body design to house the newly upgraded resolution 3.68m-dot EVF, vari-angle touchscreen LCD, and dual memory card slots. You can plug in the camera straight into your computer via. USB for instant playback.
Key Features
33MP Full-Frame Exmor R CMOS Sensor
Up to 10 fps Shooting, ISO 100-51200
4K 60p Video in 10-Bit, S-Cinetone
3.68m-Dot EVF with 120 fps Refresh Rate
3" 1.03m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD
759-Pt. Fast Hybrid AF, Real-time Eye AF
Focus Breathing Compensation
5-Axis SteadyShot Image Stabilization
Creative Looks and Soft Skin Effect
FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS Lens
Buy it here
Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX10 IV Digital Camera
$1,698.00
With the newly updated 20.1MP 1" Exmor RS BSI CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processor, Sony's Cyber-shot DSC-RX10 IV DSLR is capable of capturing 24 fps footage at ISO 12800, and recording up to 4K 30p. the quickened 3-15 point focal plane phase-detection system makes this DSLR focus as quick as 0.03 seconds. It's made from magnesium alloy which means the body is weather-sealed, so you don't have to be so cautious when you want to capture your shot in downpours.
Key Features
20.1MP 1" Exmor RS BSI CMOS Sensor
BIONZ X Image Processor & Front-End LSI
Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* f/2.4-4 Zoom Lens
24-600mm (35mm Equivalent)
2.36m-Dot OLED Tru-Finder EVF
3.0" 1.44m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD
UHD 4K30 Video, Full HD 1080p at 960 fps
Fast Hybrid AF System with 315 Points
ISO 12800 and 24 fps Continuous Shooting
Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Buy it here
Sony Alpha a6400 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens
$998.00
They say the best camera is the one you have in your pocket, and in this case, this point-and-shoot Sony Alpha a6400 camera is so compact you'll be able to take it with you everywhere you go. With a high speed of up to 11 fps and silent shooting up to 8fps, paired with AF/AE tracking and the all-new BIONZ X image processing engine, the Alpha a6400 has everything you need to capture crystal clear pictures without any drawbacks. The compact LCD touchscreen tilts upwards 180 degrees so you can see yourself if you want to capture a family selfie.
Key Features
24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS Sensor
BIONZ X Image Processor
Real-Time Eye AF & Real-Time Tracking
XGA Tru-Finder 2.36m-Dot OLED EVF
3.0" 921.6k-Dot 180° Tilting Touchscreen
Internal UHD 4K Video, S-Log3, and HLG
Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC
425 Phase- & Contrast-Detect AF Points
Up to 11 fps Shooting and ISO 102400
E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS Lens
Buy it here
FUJIFILM X100V Digital Camera (Black)
$1,399.00
FUJIFILM digital cameras bring an element of nostalgia that'll remind you of your first ever digital camera. This fifth-generation X100V has a prime wide-angle lens to capture stunning scenic images. The ISO sensitivity ranges from 160-12800 and it works well in most lighting. It supports DCI/UHD 4K video and can shoot up to 11fps. The latest upgrade included the BSI design on the sensor which reduces noise and increases the clarity of pictures. The sensor also features hybrid autofocus that combines 425 phase-detection points, working in conjunction with a contrast-detection system for a rapid and accurate AF performance, so even when you're rushing for the perfect shot, you'll get a crystal clear picture.
Key Features
26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 Sensor
X-Processor 4 Image Processor
Fujinon 23mm f/2 Lens
Hybrid 0.52x OVF with 3.69m-Dot OLED EVF
3.0" 1.62m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen
DCI/UHD 4K Video Recording at 30 fps
425-Point Hybrid AF System
ISO 160-12800, up to 11-fps Shooting
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity
Film Simulation Modes
Buy it here
