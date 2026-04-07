Tropicana Field reopens after Hurricane Milton as Rays secure homecoming win

A sellout crowd welcomed the Tamp Rays back to Tropicana Field, with mascots, music and pregame ceremonies.

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Hurricane Milton ripped apart the Tropicana Field roof early Thursday morning in St. Petersburg, Florida. The stadium was to be used as shelter during the storm. Beds can be seen scattered around the field.

Fans poured back into Tropicana Field on Monday, filling the dome with energy more than 18 months after Hurricane Milton left the stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida, severely damaged and unplayable.



The Tampa Bay Rays marked the long-awaited return home with a 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs, turning a symbolic reopening into a celebration, according to MLB.com.

A general view at Tropicana Field prior to an MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs on April 06, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The moment carried weight far beyond baseball. Tropicana Field had been closed since late 2024, when Hurricane Milton's powerful winds tore apart sections of the roof and caused widespread interior damage, forcing the Rays to spend the 2025 season across the bay at Steinbrenner Field.

Crews spent months rebuilding the iconic dome, replacing the roof, turf and critical infrastructure to bring the stadium back to life. Early estimated costs put repairs at around $60 million, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay. The reopening represented a milestone in the region’s broader recovery after Milton, which caused deadly flooding and widespread destruction across Florida.

In an aerial view, Tropicana Field is seen prior to an MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs on April 06, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

A sellout crowd welcomed the Rays back, with mascots, music and pregame ceremonies.

A new Tampa Bay Rays Touch Experience with real stringrays was a hit with the youngest ball fans.

A general view of the outfield Tampa Bay Rays Touch Experience prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday, April 6, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

On the field, Tampa Bay delivered the storybook ending. Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda powered through with home runs, helping secure the 6-4 victory and giving fans a triumphant return to their home stadium.

For a franchise that spent months in limbo, the win underscored a sense of normalcy returning to the Tampa Bay community still rebuilding.

Tropicana Field is once again open for baseball.