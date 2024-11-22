Early snow, stormy winter could be boon for ski resorts across the US

Snow has already blanketed some mountains across the United States, and AccuWeather forecasters say it is a preview of a great ski season for part of the country.

Copied

Whether you ski in the West, Midwest or the East this winter, you’ll be able to find good conditions somewhere.

Wintry weather is descending across the United States, and as snow begins to blanket mountains and hillsides coast-to-coast, skiers are gearing up for what looks to be a promising season for most of the country.

Some people have already hit the slopes, including AccuWeather's Lincoln Riddle, who managed to find snow on Oct. 14 to get his first run of the season in New York's Adirondack Mountains. Early-season storms have also blanketed ski resorts across the West, setting up what is likely to be a good year for most winter sports enthusiasts.

A skier leads a group of snow riders down the High Noon run on opening day at Arapahoe Basin ski area October 19, 2018. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Where the best skiing will be in 2024

"Places like Colorado and Utah and then across the Northwest, I think those are the best areas," AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said. He explained that the developing winter weather pattern will direct storms over the West on a regular basis throughout the winter.

The only areas of the West that may struggle to see frequent snow are Arizona and the southern extent of California's Sierra Nevada.

Good skiing is also in the forecast for most of the Midwest, but there will be some speed bumps throughout the winter. "The mid part of the season, I'm concerned that a lot of systems [will track too far south] and we don't get into that significant snow, but it may be cold enough to maintain the snow we already have," Pastelok said.

East Coast skiers to face mild air, lack of snow

Last year was far from a banner year for skiing in the East with frequent waves of mild air and little natural snow -- and a similar story may unfold during the upcoming winter.

"The mild weather will be dominant just like it was last year," Pastelok explained. However, there will be more opportunities for snow across the East compared to last winter, including after Thanksgiving and around the final weeks of December.

The exception will be across northern New England and western New York state where enough snow may fall for a decent ski season into 2025.

Artificial snow coats a section of a ski run but barren ground remains elsewhere at Shawnee Peak ski area, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012, in Bridgton, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Many ski resorts in the East are outfitted with snowmaking equipment, so artificial powder may help save the season for some areas, but at the expense of operating the equipment and spending more time grooming the slopes. Additionally, the mild spells throughout the winter could cause some snowmelt on the slopes, which can refreeze overnight as the temperature drops, resulting in icy conditions.

Polar vortex could extend ski season across US

AccuWeather long-range forecasters have been highlighting the chance for the polar vortex to usher bitterly cold air across North America late in the winter, which could chill most of the country. The result would be a late-season boon for ski resorts coast-to-coast.

"It could be everywhere that gets affected if we see a late-season polar vortex," Pastelok said, adding, "The Northeast and mid-Atlantic ski season could be saved late if this event occurs."

February could also bring an uptick in snow across the East, which would be another late-season boost for ski resorts across the region. "[Ski areas] love having the season extended into the spring, and that is a possibility," Pastelok said.