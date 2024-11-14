Emperor penguin recovering after 2,200-mile swim to Australia

An emperor penguin is being cared for by wildlife experts after becoming the first member of its species to make the 2,200-mile trek from Antarctica to Australia.

In this photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, a male emperor penguin dubbed Gus, stands on a beach near Denmark, Australia, on Nov. 1, 2024, thousands of kilometers from its normal habitat on Antarctica. (Photo credit: DBCA via AP)

The Australian Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions said the male penguin, nicknamed Gus, was malnourished when he was first spotted near Denmark, about 250 miles south of Perth in Western Australia.

Surfer Aaron Fowler was among the first to spot Gus emerging from the waves on Nov. 1.

"There was this big bird in the water, and we thought it was another sea bird, but then it kept coming closer to the shore -- and it was way too big -- and it just stood up and waddled right over to us," Fowler told the Albany Advertiser.

Fowler theorized the bird, which showed an unusual comfort around the humans, "might have thought we were penguins because of our wet suits."

Carol Biddulph, a registered wildlife rescuer with the department, captured the penguin and brought it back to her facility for care.

"Never in my wildest thoughts would I have thought I'd ever have an emperor penguin to care for," she told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "It's just amazing. It's such a privilege to be part of this bird's journey."

In this undated photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, a male emperor penguin dubbed Gus, stands on a scale after being discovered on a beach near Denmark, Australia, on Nov. 1, 2024, thousands of kilometers from its normal habitat on Antarctica. (Photo credit: Miles Brotherson/DBCA via AP)

Gus initially weighed in at 51 pounds -- far less than the 100-pound weight that is common for an adult male emperor penguin.

Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions officials said they are still looking into whether it would be feasible to bring Gus back to his home continent.