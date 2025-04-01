Volcano erupts in Iceland, forcing evacuations of nearby town and Blue Lagoon resort

The eruption poses a threat to Grindavik, with experts warning that lava could reach inhabited areas.

Molten lava is seen coming out of a fissure on the outskirts of the fishing village Grindavik in southwest Iceland, on April 1, 2025. (Photo by Ael Kermarec / AFP) (Photo by AEL KERMAREC/AFP via Getty Images)

A volcanic eruption in southwest Iceland Tuesday forced the evacuation of the town of Grindavík and the nearby Blue Lagoon spa and resort, as lava and smoke poured from a newly opened fissure.

"Warning: An eruption has begun," the The Icelandic Meteorological Office said in a statement. The eruption, which began at 9:45 a.m. local time, followed a series of earthquakes near the Sundhnúkur crater row on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The strongest tremor was a magnitude 5.2.

A nearly mile-long (1.2-kilometer) fissure opened and began spewing lava and volcanic gases. This is the 11th eruption in the region since 2021.

Meteorologists said the underground magma corridor formed Tuesday and stretched about 6.8 miles (11 kilometers), the longest observed since November 2023.

Authorities ordered residents and tourists to leave the area immediately. “People must leave the danger zone,” said Police Commissioner Ulfar Ludviksson. However, local media reported that a small number of people chose to stay in Grindavík, despite the evacuation order.

The eruption poses a threat to Grindavik, with experts warning that lava could reach inhabited areas. The outbreak has penetrated protective barriers close to the fishing town, triggering an evacuation of those residents who had returned following previous eruptions, although most houses have stood empty for over a year.

Most of Grindavik's 4,000 residents left in a previous evacuation in 2023 due to ongoing volcanic activity. Roads in and out of the area have been closed, but flights remain unaffected.

Gas from the eruption is expected to travel northeast toward Reykjavík, depending on wind conditions, according to the Meteorological Office.

Iceland, located on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, has 33 active volcanic systems. The Reykjanes Peninsula had been dormant for 800 years before eruptions resumed in 2021, marking the start of a new period of volcanic activity.