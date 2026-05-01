Study reveals how Uranus’ mysterious outer rings likely formed

Astronomers say Uranus’ blue μ ring and red ν ring appear to have very different origins, solving a long-standing mystery about the distant planet.

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The cores of Uranus and Neptune may contain “superionic water” that’s somewhere between a solid and a liquid.

Scientists have finally figured out how two faint outer rings around Uranus formed, solving a mystery nearly 2 billion miles away that had puzzled astronomers for years.

A new study examined the planet’s two outer rings, known as the μ ring and the ν ring, which orbit far beyond Uranus’ main ring system.

"This study represents the most comprehensive characterization of the outer Uranian rings to date," the study stated.

Until 1977, Saturn was the only planet known to have rings, but after astronomers observed a star dimming multiple times as it passed the planet, that provided the clues needed to reveal the ring system around Uranus.

However, unlike Saturn's bright rings, Uranus's are faint and narrow, making them more difficult to study, according to astronomers with W.M. Keck Observatory.

A close-up view of Uranus and its rings. This is just he third time that NASA was able to see the planet's faintest rings. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI. Image processing: J. DePasquale (STScI))

To investigate the rings, scientists analyzed observations collected over decades by the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope and the Keck Observatory. They also used observations from Voyager, the only spacecraft to ever fly past the planet.

One of the study’s biggest findings was the origin of the two long-mysterious rings.

"Based upon the composition and radial extent of the rings we suggest the μ ring to originate via micrometeoroid impacts on the icy moon Mab, and the v ring via collisions between, and micrometeoroid impacts on, parent non-icy bodies embedded within this ring," the study said.

"These bodies must be composed in part of organic materials."

The study also confirmed a striking difference between the two rings: The μ ring is blue, while the ν ring is red.