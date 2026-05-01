Earthquakes continue to rock Nevada with 2 magnitude 5 tremors in recent weeks

Dozens of earthquakes have been recorded in recent weeks, with the strongest occurring about 2 weeks apart near Silver Springs, Nevada.

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A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Silver Springs, Nevada, on April 13. Security footage shows a home shaking as the tremor was felt across the region, according to the USGS.

A recent sequence of earthquakes in Nevada continues to jolt residents, with the latest ranking among the strongest so far at magnitude 5.2.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey data, there have been 205 quakes of a magnitude of 2 or larger recorded since the 5.7 main shock last month.

Earthquakes of a magnitude of 1.5 or larger over the past 30 days, as of May 1, 2026. (Image: USGS)

Early Friday morning, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck southeast of Silver Springs, Nevada, followed shortly by a magnitude 5.2 in nearly the same area.

On April 14, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake — also centered near Silver Springs — was felt as far away as Reno, South Lake Tahoe and San Diego. With a depth of about 3 miles, some of these earthquakes have been shallow and felt for miles outside of the epicenter.

Experts with the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno, say the recent activity is consistent with an aftershock sequence, with the magnitude 5.7 serving as the mainshock.

“While this earthquake is larger than we typically see, we are not surprised by these earthquakes in that they do not seem to be out of the ordinary for the types of earthquakes that we experience in Nevada,” Seismic Network Manager William Savran told AccuWeather via email.