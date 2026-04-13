How NASA trains astronauts to photograph the moon

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, trained for two years to capture these once-in-a-lifetime images.

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The crew of Artemis II made history on April 6 as they passed on the far side of the moon, observing previously unseen craters and proposing a name to forever memorialize commander Reid Wiseman’s wife.

Four astronauts captured views of the moon never before seen by human eyes during the Artemis II test flight last week. Their images and observations could help lunar geologists refine potential landing sites for the first crewed moon landing in more than 50 years.

While the Artemis II crew members are highly trained pilots, engineers and flight test specialists, they are not professional geologists or photographers. That made months of specialized training essential before the mission.

Artemis II Pilot Victor Glover, on the left, and Mission Specialist Christina Koch, on the right, gather images and observations of the lunar surface to share with the world during the lunar flyby on the sixth day of the mission. This photo was taken using a Nikon Z 9. (Credit: NASA

The first images from the lunar flyby offer a preview of what is ahead, shaped by intensive photography and geology instruction designed to help astronauts document unfamiliar terrain with scientific precision.

Flight operations imagery instructors at NASA’s Johnson Space Center trained NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, on techniques needed to capture these once-in-a-lifetime images.

The lunar surface fills the frame in sharp detail, as seen during the Artemis II lunar flyby, while a distant Earth sets in the background on April 6, 2026. (NASA)

According to the Rochester Institute of Technology, NASA employees and RIT alumni Katrina Willoughby and Paul Reichert worked with the crew for two years. They developed realistic training modules to simulate lighting and environmental conditions on the moon and in deep space.

“Most people can use a camera and get a photo that is good enough, but good enough isn't what we're after scientifically. We’re really teaching the astronauts how to go beyond the basics,” Willoughby told her alum. “Being able to understand how to use the equipment, and what the options are, gives us a lot more capability.”

What cameras did astronauts use in space?

About 28 cameras supported the Artemis II mission, including devices mounted inside and outside the Orion spacecraft.

Much of the equipment was commercially available. Astronauts used cameras such as the Nikon D5 and Nikon Z 9, along with an iPhone 17 ProMax for photography in space. The crew also used GoPro cameras, provided by National Geographic, to document daily life inside the spacecraft.

Artemis II Pilot Victor Glover, on the left, and Mission Specialist Christina Koch, on the right, gather images and observations of the lunar surface to share with the world during the lunar flyby on the sixth day of the mission. This photo was taken using a Nikon Z 9. (Credit: NASA

NASA publishes detailed image data on its Flickr pages, allowing photographers to review how each image was captured, including lens choices and camera settings.

Lighting conditions inside the spacecraft also required careful adjustments. During the flyby, astronauts turned off most cabin lights and even blocked one window with a T-shirt to reduce glare from Earth, which was more than 240,000 miles away.

Orion spacecraft captures its own images

A view of the Orion spacecraft and the moon right after the Artemis II mission surpassed the Apollo 13 human spaceflight record of 248,655 miles from Earth. (Image: NASA)

The Orion spacecraft also captured imagery using four modified GoPro cameras mounted on its solar array wings. According to NASA’s Flickr page, these were GoPro Hero4 Black cameras adapted for spaceflight.

Together, astronaut training, careful planning and a mix of professional and off-the-shelf equipment helped deliver detailed images of the moon, offering new insights for future missions.