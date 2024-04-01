Total solar eclipse cloud forecast: What will the weather be like?

The countdown is on and in a few days, millions of people from Mexico to Canada will see a celestial spectacle unlike any other, but forecasters warn clouds could dash the hopes of onlookers in part of North America.

What will make this year’s eclipse different from the one in 2017? When will the next one be in the U.S.? We’re answering those questions and much more.

The final countdown is underway until the moon's shadow casts part of the United States into darkness for a few fleeting moments, and the deciding factor of whether or not people in the path of totality see the event may boil down to one thing: clouds.

The eclipse takes place on Monday, April 8, and for areas in the path of totality, it will be an afternoon affair, with the exact timing varying depending on your location. People outside of the path of totality will still be able to see a partial solar eclipse as long as clouds don't spoil the show.

AccuWeather's latest total solar eclipse cloud forecast is looking promising for some but concerning for others, AccuWeather lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said. "Most places in the vicinity of the path of totality will have to deal with some level of clouds, whether high or low."

"Some high clouds may streak across the Great Lakes during the 8th, reaching northwest Pennsylvania in the afternoon," AccuWeather lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said. "Another area AccuWeather forecasters are watching is southern California and southeast Arizona, where some clouds may develop from a system in that area. "

Where will the best weather be for viewing the eclipse?

"The best locations for viewing can be the Southwest and the East, especially east of the Appalachians," Pastelok said. "Cities like El Paso, Albuquerque, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. New York City and

Raleigh should all have great views."

Although not in the path of totality, regions in the southwest also look to have ideal weather.

"The area from West Texas to southern Arizona should also have favorable viewing conditions," Pastelok added. "These areas will be close to the path of totality with the least amount of cloud cover anticipated"

What areas face a cloudy forecast for Monday?

AccuWeather long-range expert Joe Lundberg said places along or near the path of totality that will have more adverse viewing conditions appear to be from Missouri and Kansas southward into central and east Texas, where it is likely to be rather cloudy with showers and perhaps some thunderstorms.

"Other areas with poor viewing conditions will be from Wisconsin westward through South Dakota and Nebraska to Washington and Oregon," AccuWeather long-range expert Joe Lundberg added.

In addition to the cloud forecast, Pastelok says there are a few factors involved in the weather pattern leading up to the eclipse that could affect those traveling to viewing locations. "High southerly winds are likely across the central and western Plains Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7, with wind gusts between 40-60 mph," he explained. This can create blowing dust and a high risk of fires impacting travelers and any campers in the region.

"Severe weather threat looks likely from late Saturday, April 6 through Sunday evening, April 7, from the western Plains to the western Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Strong winds, torrential downpours and isolated tornadoes are possible."

Another second factor is a nearly stalled front across the southern Plains that activates on April 8, the day of the eclipse, when Pastelok says there may be a time when there is not much severe weather but showers and some thunderstorms develop with isolated severe weather.

Continue to check back with AccuWeather through April 8 for the latest eclipse cloud forecast.

