Severe thunderstorms threaten eclipse travelers in Southern Plains

Some travelers heading to and from total solar eclipse viewing destinations could experience heavy rain, localized flooding and severe storms.

Clouds aren’t the only concern as millions prepare to watch the solar eclipse; severe weather will also be a concern.

With the likelihood of millions of people traveling to view the highly-anticipated total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, in the United States, some may face adverse weather conditions on their journey. AccuWeather meteorologists expect the weather to play a role in some areas, not only when viewing the eclipse but especially for post-eclipse travelers.

In addition to cloud cover, since masses of people will be outdoors, AccuWeather has outlined areas of severe weather for parts of the Southern states in the days leading up to the eclipse and for the journey home. Even sub-severe thunderstorms can pose risks for those outdoors in the Midwest.

"Severe thunderstorms can be particularly dangerous for people camping outside near the path of totality if they are not in a well-built structure," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said, adding, "Risks can be amplified in rural areas with more limited infrastructure."

Interior Northeast

Wintry conditions are in store for people traveling to the zone of totality over the interior Northeast on Friday and Saturday.

"In the wake of the big snowstorm over the northern tier of the Northeast, motorists may have to contend with locally heavy rain and wet snow showers with sudden low visibility and wet road conditions into the start of the weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be as low as the 10s and 20s at times in the eastern Great Lakes region into Saturday, so packing warm clothes is recommended if spending a few days in the towns and cities in the region.

Some of the best weather for spending time outdoors in the region will be on Sunday with areas of sunshine and light winds.

On Monday, the day of the eclipse, despite milder conditions and more seasonable temperatures for early April, moisture in the form of clouds and showers may cause a problem in many areas of the interior Northeast.

Mid-Mississippi, Ohio Valley zone

The period from Friday to Saturday will be the best for local travel and spending time outdoors in the zone from Arkansas to Indiana. Friday is likely to still be brisk and chilly in the Ohio Valley, and southerly winds will pick up on Saturday toward Arkansas, but dry weather will prevail, Travis said.

Weather conditions will likely deteriorate in this zone on Sunday as a front advances from the High Plains with showers and thunderstorms.

Those spending time outdoors, especially in tents or campers, should know that even a garden-variety thunderstorm can produce lightning strikes and brief wind gusts with little notice.

The latest indications are that part of this zone will likely remain unsettled with clouds, showers and thunderstorms on eclipse day. The situation could escalate in a few locations to the point that downpours persist and lead to incidents of urban and small-stream flooding.

"Flash flooding is especially a concern on Monday in the zone from western Tennessee to northern Louisiana, including parts of southeastern Arkansas," Travis said.

Campers should be aware of the risk of rapid water surges that can occur along creeks and small rivers, even if downpours occur upstream.

"Enough of a push of dry air may occur to cause clouds to leave in portions of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, northwestern and central Arkanas and western Kentucky in time for the eclipse Monday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

Texas and Oklahoma

Pleasant travel and outdoor conditions are in store for much of Texas and southeastern Oklahoma on Friday. However, those venturing eastward from the Rockies and High Plains may encounter stiffening southerly crosswinds west of Interstate 35.

It will be very windy across the Great Plains on Saturday.

"The strong winds can lead to travel disruptions, both in the air and on the ground," Bauer said, adding, "They also can pick up dust, leading to poor air quality and perhaps areas of haze and lowered visibility."

The stiff winds may cause trouble for tents and canopies set up. Vehicles could be sandblasted in extreme cases.

"Warmth more typical of late April will persist across South Texas," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pasetlok said. "Hats, sunscreen, light-colored clothing and water will be vital for those outside in this area with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the 90s F during the afternoons."

AccuWeather meteorologists have outlined a zone of severe thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon to Saturday night. While much of this zone lies outside of the path of totality for Monday, some powerful storms may occur in portions of Oklahoma and Texas, where masses of people may gather. Powerful wind gusts and torrential downpours will be the most common in the storms. However, some of the strongest storms could produce dangerous and damaging large hail.

Similar to parts of the Midwest, a push of dry air should be enough to bring the sun out and keep rain away on Sunday for much of the southern Plains region.

However, on Monday, the atmosphere will begin to moisten. The extent of clouds will begin to increase, but it is possible that the eclipse may still be visible at times.

The drive home Monday evening, Tuesday

AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting an increase in the areal coverage of clouds, showers and thunderstorms from late Monday to Tuesday over the southern Plains, so motorists heading home immediately afterward may encounter wet roads and poor visibility on the highway in some cases. Rain may ramp up to the point where localized flooding is possible, and some thunderstorms may be heavy or severe.

"Strong winds, dangerous lightning strikes, hail and perhaps a few tornadoes could threaten those traveling back home the night of April 8 and during the day April 9, especially in Texas north of I-10," Pastelok said. "Storms can also develop in western Oklahoma, western Kansas and northwestern Texas."

Drenching rain and gusty thunderstorms will become more widespread over the lower part of the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys. Some clouds and showers will extend across portions of the Ohio Valley and interior Northeast.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.