Water rescues made as flash floods slam D.C. area

Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel.

Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues.

Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as well as surrounding cities such as Baltimore, Arlington, Virginia and Silver Spring, Maryland, through the evening hours. Rain began to come down in mass amounts around 4 p.m. both in D.C. and north of Lexington, Virginia, and more than four inches of rain ended up falling on the D.C. area over a two-hour period.

High water levels quickly encompassed Washington, D.C., proper, including on Rhode Island Avenue and New Jersey Avenue, creating havoc for drivers in the city. Local commuters taking public transportation were not immune from rainfall, as water began to seep into local Metro trains:

.@wmata putting the rain in train over here pic.twitter.com/QSR0LLV0DI — Ethan McLeod (@ethanfmcleod) August 10, 2022

Another video captured water falling from the ceiling at the Capitol South Station of the D.C. Metro service.

North of the city in Greenbelt, Maryland, lanes of the Beltway Outer Loop remained flooded into the evening commute, blocked by stalled vehicles:

The harrowing scene has elicited water rescue responses, including a report of up to 10 automobiles stuck in high water on I-95, with one noted as being fully submerged on the Capital Beltway. One person in the incident on the interstate was successfully rescued. Inside of a Greenbelt abode, two people were rescued from inside a basement.

While ground travel has been severely hampered, air travel took on its own challenges in the D.C. area. Due to the thunderstorms, arriving flight delays averaged nearly five hours into Wednesday evening at Reagan National Airport. According to FlightAware, over 100 arriving flights at Reagan National were canceled Wednesday.

Adding to the frightening scene in D.C. were lightning strikes captured on the city's Washington Monument EarthCam, showing off the eerie conditions the area faced late in the afternoon.

The source of the ongoing rainfall is a slow-moving cold front, which remains a factor across the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast, including the I-95 corridor encompassing Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. Other cities that could experience flooding or weather-related travel delays through Wednesday night include Nashville, Charleston, West Virginia, and Richmond, Virginia.

