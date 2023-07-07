Torrential downpours lead to catastrophic flooding in Spain

Roadways turned into raging rivers in the matter of minutes after a series of storms dumped excessive rainfall amounts -- in some cases within 10 minutes -- in northeastern Spain on Thursday.

Heavy rain caused rapid floodwaters to sweep through Zaragoza, Spain, on July 6. Motorists caught in the deluge were forced to abandon their vehicles. One woman was spotted climbing to her car’s roof.

Torrential downpours, large hail and gusty winds targeted Spain's northeast region on Thursday, leading to catastrophic flooding and power outages. Roadways were quickly inundated with water and turned into rapidly flowing rivers as the powerful storms dumped nearly 2 inches of rain across the region.

Videos on social media showed roadways in Zaragoza, which is located northeast of Madrid, suddenly transformed into raging rivers. The strong current of the water carried vehicles down the Z-30 highway that stretches through the southern half of the city.

In one video, motorists sat on the roofs of their vehicles, waiting to be rescued as the water rushed by. Another video showed one man who climbed into a tree while waiting to be rescued amid the raging floodwaters.

A car could be seen being swept away by floodwaters in Zaragoza, Spain, on July 6, 2023.

According to EuroWeekly News, different techniques had to be used to conduct the water rescues on Thursday. Ultimately, an all-terrain truck, which is typically used to rescue people from forest fires, was used to save people from the floodwaters surrounding their vehicles.

In addition to people being rescued from their vehicles, at least eight people, four of them minors, were evacuated after water flowed into two homes in Cuarte de Huerva, which is located just south of Zaragoza, Larazon News reported.

A car could be seen being swept away by floodwaters in Zaragoza, Spain, on July 6, 2023.

Despite the rounds of storms that dumped several inches of rain in the region Thursday, no injuries or fatalities were reported, according to EuroWeekly News.

"Slow-moving thunderstorms developed across northeast Spain on Thursday," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman. The storms, "combined with ample moisture coming off the Mediterranean and an unstable atmosphere, resulted in heavy rainfall over a short period of time."

In Zaragoza, 2.13 inches (54 millimeters) of rain fell during the storms on Thursday, with at least 0.77 of an inch (19.6 millimeters) falling during a 10-minute period, State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) reported.

Cars could be seen stuck as floodwaters inundated roadways in Zaragoza, Spain, on July 6, 2023.

Alcañiz, a town located southeast of Zargoza, measured just over an inch of rain within a 10-minute period. In total, the storm brought 1.81 inches (46 millimeters) to Alcañiz, according to AEMET.

"The area around Zaragoza does not see a lot of rain as they are in a valley surrounded by mountains," said Zartman, adding that the region typically picks up 0.67 of an inch of rain (16.51 millimeters) in July. Its annual historical average rainfall is 13.35 inches (339.09 millimeters). "But, if deep thunderstorms develop, are slow moving and are able to draw in deep moisture from the Mediterranean, they can produce heavy rainfall with flash flooding," Zartman explained.

South of Zaragoza, in Paniza, large hailstones were reported from Thursday's storms. The hailstones severely damaged the fruit grown in that area, which, according to local farmers, resulted in a 100% loss of this year's vineyard harvest, Larazon News reported.

According to Zartman, high pressure will begin to build across the region this weekend and into early next week.

"This will likely bring an end to the thunderstorm threat, but it will bring hot weather to the region," said Zartman.

