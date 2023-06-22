'Straight out of a horror movie': Nearly 100 concertgoers injured amid frightening Colorado hailstorm

The severe weather was part of a line of storms that spawned multiple tornadoes from the Dakotas to Texas.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Golf ball-sized hail fell upon Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in Morrison, Colorado, on June 21. Large amounts of hail and water flooded the staircase at the concert venue.

Nearly 100 Louis Tomlinson fans were injured during an outdoor concert in Colorado Wednesday night as golf ball-sized hail rained down and lightning filled the sky. Seven people were transported to hospitals with injuries that included broken bones and cuts, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Thousands of concertgoers had to run for cover after the massive hailstones started pummeling the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, an open-air venue in Morrison, just to the west of Denver.

“Tonight was the scariest night of my life,” one concertgoer wrote on Twitter. “It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail.”

West Metro Fire Rescue said about 90 people had to be treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. One concertgoer who said she was in the hospital shared a photo of her badly bruised arm.

“It was straight out of a horror movie,” another concertgoer said on Twitter, sharing video of a deluge of rain crashing down an outdoor staircase covered in what appeared to be hail.

One fan captured video as he and others quickly took cover under a table.

The severe weather occurred before Tomlinson took the stage.

Tomlinson later said on social media that he was thinking of his fans.

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!” the former One Direction star tweeted. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

Louis Tomlinson arrives at The Ford amphitheater in Los Angeles May 13, 2023. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Initially, the performance was postponed twice due to severe weather conditions, with the venue telling fans to take shelter in their cars before giving an “all clear” that brought fans back to the venue, only to finally postpone the show and tell fans to go home, CNN reported.

A total of 11 tornados were reported in North Dakota, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska on Wednesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center. At least four people were killed in Matador, Texas, as multiple tornadoes tore through the north-central plains of the state Wednesday evening.

AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach captured an incredible video of two side-by-side tornadoes in Washington County, Colorado, Wednesday. Washington County is located east of Denver.

In addition to the tornado reports from Wednesday, there were dozens of wind and hail reports, according to the SPC.

