'Optimal' weather conditions expected for urgent search for missing Titanic tourist sub

As the amount of available oxygen decreases, several nations and agencies have joined forces to locate the missing submersible and five people. AccuWeather meteorologists say the weather won’t produce any challenging conditions as rescue efforts enter a critical state.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Time is running out as the sub’s passengers deplete their oxygen supply. Rescuers face myriad challenges in finding the craft over an area bigger than Lake Ontario and deeper than the Rocky Mountains are tall.

Several nations and agencies are joining forces in search of a submersible with five people on board that lost contact on Sunday, June 18, during a dive to the wreckage of the Titanic. With less than 30 hours of oxygen left, United States Coast Guard (USCG) officials do not know whether there is enough time to rescue all five onboard.

What has the search uncovered so far?

An undated photo shows the OceanGate tourist submersible as it descends into the ocean. Search and rescue operations continue by the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston and other national and international agencies after an OceanGate submersible bound for the Titanic's wreckage site went missing off the southeastern coast of Canada. (Photo by Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

• On Tuesday, sonar devices, which were deployed to find the missing submersible, detected banging noises, according to a U.S. government memo.

• The memo stated that the banging first came every 30 minutes then was heard again four hours later.

• An area twice the size of Connecticut is being searched in hopes of locating the missing OceanGate Titan vessel, the USCG said Wednesday.

From left, British businessman Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO and co-founder Stockton Rush. (Obtained by CNN)

• As of Wednesday afternoon ET, no signs of the vessel have been found.

• The Titanic wreckage lies about 2.5 miles below the surface of the ocean. Only remotely operated vessels have ventured to this depth.

• If crews were to locate the missing submersible deep in the ocean, authorities would face a very complex mission to recover the craft and any survivors, according to retired Navy Capt. Ray Scott "Chip" McCord, CNN reported.

Will the weather affect the search?

Despite a departing storm system on Wednesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say the weather for the rest of the week will not likely interfere with the ongoing search and rescue missions.

Wednesday's weather:

According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Alexander DaSilva, a departing storm system will bring low clouds, fog, choppy waves and gusty winds to the search area on Wednesday.

Wave heights will range from 5 to 8 feet.



Wind speeds will range from 20 to 30 mph.

The winds were blowing at 23 mph and gusts were as strong as 30 mph Wednesday afternoon, according to the USCG. The agency also reported waves reached 6 to 7 feet in height and the air temperature was 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

DaSilva said weather conditions will improve throughout the day on Wednesday.

Thursday's and Friday's weather:

"[From Thursday to Saturday], high pressure centered to the south of the Titanic wreck will bring near-optimal search conditions with low waves and light winds," said DaSilva.

Wave heights will range from 3 to 6 feet.



Wind speeds will range from 10 to 15 mph.

DaSilva noted that the calm winds and low wave heights are “good” for this region of the Atlantic, which can typically feature rough weather.

"The North Atlantic where the Titanic wreck site is, [is] in the path of typical storm tracks for storms moving east from the northeastern United States and eastern Canada," said DaSilva. "As a result, rough seas and strong winds are common any time of year, although much more common in the winter months."

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Saturday's weather:

DaSilva explains that come Saturday, the skies will become cloudier than previous days and a few passing showers will be possible.

Wave heights will range from 3 to 6 feet.



Wind speeds will range from 10 to 20 mph.

According to DaSilva, sunny skies will be the highlight of the weather throughout the rest of the week. Except for the occasional passing shower, DaSilva says the visibility should be good until a weather system brings cloudier weather this weekend.

How long will the search and rescue mission last?

An aerial view of the Bahamian research vessel Deep Energy ship after it arrived in the area where crews are searching for the OceanGate Titan submersible. Search and rescue operations continue by U.S. Coast Guard in Boston after the tourist submersible bound for the Titanic's wreckage site went missing off the southeastern coast of Canada on Sunday. (Photo by Us Coast Guard/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Capt. Jamie Frederick, of the U.S. Coast Guard, said it’s far too early to say when the search and rescue operation would end.

“There are a lot of factors to consider… We’re not there yet and that’s a discussion we will first have with the (passengers’) families before we discuss it publicly,” Frederick said during a press briefing Wednesday in Boston. “We have to remain optimistic and hopeful."

He noted that searchers have to factor in “ever-changing weather conditions” during the operation.

“This is a search and rescue mission, 100%. We’re smack dab in the middle of a search and rescue and we’ll continue to put every available asset that we have in an effort to find the Titan and the crew members,” Frederick said.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.