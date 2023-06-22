At least 4 dead following 'horrific' tornado in Matador, Texas

At least 10 additional people sustained injuries from a twister on Wednesday evening. Storm damage photos show the catastrophic damage left behind.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Severe storms hammered Colorado with powerful tornadoes, damaging hail and intense lightning on June 21.

At least four people were killed and another 10 sustained injuries after a line of storms spawned multiple tornadoes across the north-central plains of Texas Wednesday evening. Matador, a town located roughly 70 northeast of Lubbock, Texas, took the brunt of the damage.

The Lubbock Fire Department confirmed the death toll had risen to four early Thursday morning, with 10 additional injuries. Among the injured, seven were transported by EMS to local hospitals, while three were taken by personal vehicles.

National Weather Service senior forecaster William Iwasko confirmed there were three tornadoes in the line of storms Wednesday evening, but the twister in Matador was the only one to cause significant damage, according to The Associated Press.

Storm chasers on social media described the damage in Matador as "horrific." Matador Mayor Pat Smith told CBS News that at least 10 structures were destroyed in the town by the twister.

Photos and videos illustrated the catastrophic damage the twister caused. In a video shared by KLBK's Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley, what was once a Dollar General store was now a pile of rubble. Debris hung in the power lines surrounding the store.

In a series of photos shared online of the damage, the engine of a vehicle was seemingly ripped out of the truck by the twister. All that remained of the truck was a crumpled-up metal frame.

"Agencies from across the South Plains have assisted with search and rescue efforts," the Lubbock Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post. "These agencies include both police, fire, and EMS. State resources have arrived to Matador to begin post-disaster operations including damage assessment and final recovery efforts."

This twister in Matador occurred less than a week after an EF3 tornado killed three people in Perryton, Texas, and an EF3 tornado pummeled the small Mississippi town of Louin.

Severe storms unleash damaging hail in Colorado

Severe weather was reported from North Dakota to Texas Wednesday. According to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), there were 14 tornado reports Wednesday. Most of the tornado reports came from Colorado.

AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach captured an incredible video of two side-by-side tornadoes in Washington County, Colorado, Wednesday. Washington County is located east of Denver.

In addition to the tornado reports from Wednesday, there were 67 wind reports and 84 hail reports, according to the SPC.

Concertgoers had to run for cover after hailstones started falling from the sky at the Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, which is located just to the west of Denver.

West Metro Fire reported that 80-90 people were treated on scene for injuries which ranged from cuts to broken bones. According to the agency, at least seven were transported to local hospitals were non-life-threatening injuries.

“Tonight was the scariest night of my life,” one concertgoer wrote on Twitter. “It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail.”

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.