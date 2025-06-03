Severe storms to hammer central US on daily basis through Saturday

Severe weather may show no mercy for parts of the central United States with a daily risk in some locations. Storms will also reach into parts of the East as well.

Rounds of severe thunderstorms packing high winds and damaging hail will focus mainly on the central United States into the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Severe storms are also forecast to erupt in the East near the end of the week.

The risk of severe weather will ramp up over the Plains and Mississippi Valley into midweek, from just inland from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. As warm, humid air from the Gulf clashes with a press of cool air from the Rockies—combined with a strong jet stream overhead— thunderstorms will erupt and are likely to become locally violent.

Some portions of the southern Plains may face a severe weather risk each day into the weekend.

Into Tuesday night, the greatest risk of severe thunderstorms, some packing tornadoes, along with high winds and large hail, will be from central and northeastern Oklahoma to southeastern Kansas and part of western Missouri. The overall threat will extend from near the Big Bend area of Texas to the western shores of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin and Illinois.

On Wednesday, the severe weather threat will press farther to the east over the Midwest, while the southern part will tend to hang back into central Texas.

Dallas, St. Louis, Indianapolis and Detroit are some of the major cities at risk for storms Wednesday, with high winds, damaging hail and flooding downpours. As storms approach the major metro areas, the risk of airline delays and ground stops will increase until the storm threat has passed.

Thursday's areas of severe weather risk include part of the southern Plains states from northwestern Texas and central and northwestern Oklahoma to southern Kansas. The threat of severe weather on Thursday will also extend into part of southwestern Missouri.

Severe thunderstorms are also forecast for the Northeast Thursday from upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania to Maine. The storm threat in the Northeast will primarily be from high winds and sudden downpours that can reduce the visibility. Hailstones in the Northeast are likely to be marble-sized or smaller.

Friday's severe weather threat will extend all the way from West Texas to southwestern New England. Once again, the main threats will be from powerful wind gusts, hail and localized flash flooding.

The severe weather threat Saturday will extend 1,200 miles from the southern Plains and parts of the central Plains to the southern and central Atlantic coast.

This main risk zone will be along a front that sags southward.

Some of the biggest and most concentrated areas of severe weather will be in Oklahoma, northern Texas, and southwestern Arkansas, where storms packing large hail and high winds are anticipated. However, some severe thunderstorm activity can occur as far east as Georgia, the Carolinas, and southern Virginia.

Another pocket of severe weather is possible in parts of the Northeast Saturday.

Severe weather is likely to continue along part of this zone and perhaps closer to the Gulf Coast Sunday.

