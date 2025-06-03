Northeast in the throes of a major warmup, but severe storms lurk

The warmest weather since September is in store for some areas of the Northeast, but the rising temperatures could help to fuel severe thunderstorms across part of the region.

Memorial Day weekend is touted as the unofficial start of summer, but more than a week later, many residents across the Northeast have been left to wonder when the springlike chill and rounds of rain will give way to warm weather.

That change is finally unfolding this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Temperatures will trend upward across the Northeast in the coming days following a cold start to the week, when temperatures early Monday morning bottomed out in the 30s and 40s F across most of the region.

Afternoon highs in the 80s will be widespread from Wednesday through Friday, with the mercury making a run at the 90-degree mark Thursday in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

For some areas, this will be the hottest weather since September. Even where temperatures fall shy of their high mark for the year so far, higher humidity levels will have it feeling like the middle of the summer.

Factoring in humidity levels, sunshine intensity and other factors, the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature can be an average of 10-15 degrees higher than the actual temperature, so care should be taken when working outdoors or partaking in rigorous physical exercise during the heat of the day.

Along with the warm and humid conditions, as well as some high-flying clouds, smoke from distant wildfires in central Canada can contribute to the hazy appearance of the sky overhead and produce colorful sunrises and sunsets. As long as the fires continue to burn, they can periodically produce a hazy sky and, on occasion, lead to a campfire smell when that smoke reaches the ground.

Thunderstorms on the prowl

Smack in the middle of the warmth, and around the same time as temperatures peak Thursday afternoon, a front will approach from the West, bringing with it the chance for thunderstorms and severe weather. The greatest threat from the most potent storms will be from high wind gusts and hail. A few locations could be deluged by downpours that trigger flash flooding.

Severe thunderstorms could develop by the Thursday evening commute from eastern Pennsylvania to Maine, threatening travel around major cities and along major interstates.

The biggest threat from the storms will be damaging winds, but small hail and urban flooding will also be possible into Thursday night.

More severe storms will erupt from the eastern Great Lakes to the central Appalachians Friday as another front approaches from the Midwest.

Temperatures across New England and the central Appalachians will be noticeably lower Friday following the cold front and storms that move through late Thursday. In general, temperatures will be slashed by 10-15 degrees.

The summerlike warmth is projected to continue farther south in much of the mid-Atlantic Friday. However, some cooling will be felt for the weekend with temperatures some 10 degrees lower, on average. Humidity levels will remain elevated.

Conditions may get busy this weekend in the region, with areas of showers and thunderstorms.

