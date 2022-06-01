Severe storms to slice through remaining heat in northeastern US
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Jun. 1, 2022 9:07 AM EDT
Updated Jun. 1, 2022 10:53 AM EDT
A backdoor cold front will bring cooler and less humid air to much of the Northeast, while temperatures will continue to soar in the mid-Atlantic for just a bit longer.
Thunderstorms set to rumble through the Northeast from Wednesday to Thursday will not only trim the heat but could also pack a punch in terms of severe weather, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
The same front responsible for hundreds of severe weather incidents over the North Central states earlier this week will approach the eastern Great Lakes region and the central Appalachians Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The combination of lingering hot and humid air over part of the Northeast and the extra lift in the atmosphere from the front could allow thunderstorm clouds to tower several miles into the atmosphere.
The tall columns of moisture may not only bring torrential downpours and localized flash flooding, but the storms may also produce strong wind gusts and hail in some communities. A few isolated tornadoes cannot be completely ruled out where the strongest storms develop.
"There is the potential for a strong complex of thunderstorms, short of a derecho, to form around the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast Wednesday afternoon and evening," AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said.
A derecho produces consistent high wind gusts along a 240-mile-long swath or more and is sometimes referred to as an inland hurricane. A derecho can knock down scores of trees, lead to widespread power outages and produce considerable property damage.
DePodwin added that even if a derecho does not develop, there could still be one or more lines of severe storms that will endanger lives and property across the interior Northeast into Wednesday night.
The risk of severe weather will continue farther to the southeast over the region Thursday. Heavy, gusty and locally severe storms capable of producing hail and damaging wind gusts will tend to focus on the mid-Atlantic region from parts of North Carolina to much of Virginia, Maryland and Delaware to southeastern Pennsylvania and central and southern New Jersey.
Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., could all experience strong storms Thursday, potentially causing disruptions during the Thursday evening commute around the travel hubs.
The storms will chop down the heat that has been building over the central Appalachians, Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic regions since the Memorial Day holiday.
A strong push of cool air from the Maritime Provinces of Canada, known as a backdoor front, invaded New England Tuesday and will reach the upper part of the mid-Atlantic coast Wednesday. The front is expected to slash temperatures by 15-30 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas from one day to the next.
After a record high temperature of 98 degrees in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday, the mercury is only forecast to reach the mid-70s on Wednesday due to this backdoor front. The normal high temperature in Newark on the last day of May and first day of June is 77 degrees.
The cooling effect of the backdoor front will be even more dramatic farther to the north. Bridgeport, Connecticut, had a new record high of 94 degrees Tuesday afternoon. The front passed through Tuesday evening, dropping the temperature by 20 degrees in just one hour. On Wednesday, the high temperature is only expected to be within a couple degrees of 70, compared to a normal high of 73 degrees.
The front approaching from the Midwest will finish the job of cooling the balance of the region down. After a high temperature forecast of 86 degrees in Pittsburgh Wednesday, the mercury may fail to even reach the low 70s in the Steel City Thursday.
To close out the week, temperatures will end up being within a few degrees of average.
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
Report a Typo