Severe storms to blitz across top of southern US heat dome
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 8, 2022 7:58 AM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 8, 2022 8:44 AM EDT
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach reported live on the evening of June 7, tracking severe storms through the central U.S.
Severe thunderstorms with downpours, damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes have frequented the central United States this week, and although portions of the region may catch a brief break on Wednesday, AccuWeather forecasters say that the threat of severe weather will return by Thursday.
The setup which has aided in the development of severe thunderstorms this week will not change much over the next several days. One of the reasons that the storms have been repeating over the same areas is partially tied to a weather phenomenon happening elsewhere.
"A strengthening heat dome in the Southwest has expanded across much of Texas and Oklahoma," said AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Michael Stahlman. "On the northern edge of this heat dome, there have been disturbances in the jet stream which have aided in the development and strengthening of clusters of thunderstorms," explained Stahlman.
Thunderstorms tend to track along the northern edge of heat domes, which is setting up some parts of the central U.S. for multiple rounds of thunderstorms over the course of several days.
Storms late on Tuesday and Tuesday night produced all forms of severe weather.
"Wind gusts over 80 mph, very large hail upward of 3 inches in diameter and isolated tornadoes were all observed," said Stahlman.
Hail was large enough to break car windshields and damage homes. In far eastern Colorado near the Kansas state line, one side of a mobile home had its siding ripped off by 2-inch diameter hail. Hailstones larger than baseballs were measured in Hazard, Nebraska, located in the middle of the state.
After midnight, a line of storms barreled through the Kansas City area with a wind gust of 61 mph recorded at Kansas City International Airport. A possible tornado was also reported just to the southwest of the city.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
The risk for severe weather on Wednesday will shift farther to the southeast. Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; and Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky, are just a few cities where flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado will be possible on Wednesday.
The risk of severe thunderstorms will shift back to the central Plains on Thursday with storms that are more potent than what is experienced on Wednesday.
The strongest storms are predicted to track along a corridor stretching from southwestern Nebraska to northwestern Arkansas, including the risk of intense winds and tornadoes.
"With such a persistent pattern in place, heavy rain and flash flooding have become an increasing concern, especially across central and southeastern Kansas, which has been the focal point of thunderstorms," cautioned Stahlman.
Motorists are reminded never to drive over a flooded road since flooding can cause the road to be washed away underneath the water. The dangers of flooding are hardest to see at night, but an alternate route should be taken at any time of day when flooding is encountered.
The northward bulge in the jet stream responsible for the heat in the Southwest is expected to expand northeastward this weekend. The change in the pattern will allow for several dry days in the central and southern Plains. The drier regime can even continue into next week, with storms more likely to be focused farther to the north in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Severe storms to blitz across top of southern US heat dome
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 8, 2022 7:58 AM EDT | Updated Jun. 8, 2022 8:44 AM EDT
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach reported live on the evening of June 7, tracking severe storms through the central U.S.
Severe thunderstorms with downpours, damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes have frequented the central United States this week, and although portions of the region may catch a brief break on Wednesday, AccuWeather forecasters say that the threat of severe weather will return by Thursday.
The setup which has aided in the development of severe thunderstorms this week will not change much over the next several days. One of the reasons that the storms have been repeating over the same areas is partially tied to a weather phenomenon happening elsewhere.
"A strengthening heat dome in the Southwest has expanded across much of Texas and Oklahoma," said AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Michael Stahlman. "On the northern edge of this heat dome, there have been disturbances in the jet stream which have aided in the development and strengthening of clusters of thunderstorms," explained Stahlman.
Thunderstorms tend to track along the northern edge of heat domes, which is setting up some parts of the central U.S. for multiple rounds of thunderstorms over the course of several days.
Storms late on Tuesday and Tuesday night produced all forms of severe weather.
"Wind gusts over 80 mph, very large hail upward of 3 inches in diameter and isolated tornadoes were all observed," said Stahlman.
Hail was large enough to break car windshields and damage homes. In far eastern Colorado near the Kansas state line, one side of a mobile home had its siding ripped off by 2-inch diameter hail. Hailstones larger than baseballs were measured in Hazard, Nebraska, located in the middle of the state.
After midnight, a line of storms barreled through the Kansas City area with a wind gust of 61 mph recorded at Kansas City International Airport. A possible tornado was also reported just to the southwest of the city.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
The risk for severe weather on Wednesday will shift farther to the southeast. Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; and Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky, are just a few cities where flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado will be possible on Wednesday.
The risk of severe thunderstorms will shift back to the central Plains on Thursday with storms that are more potent than what is experienced on Wednesday.
The strongest storms are predicted to track along a corridor stretching from southwestern Nebraska to northwestern Arkansas, including the risk of intense winds and tornadoes.
"With such a persistent pattern in place, heavy rain and flash flooding have become an increasing concern, especially across central and southeastern Kansas, which has been the focal point of thunderstorms," cautioned Stahlman.
Motorists are reminded never to drive over a flooded road since flooding can cause the road to be washed away underneath the water. The dangers of flooding are hardest to see at night, but an alternate route should be taken at any time of day when flooding is encountered.
The northward bulge in the jet stream responsible for the heat in the Southwest is expected to expand northeastward this weekend. The change in the pattern will allow for several dry days in the central and southern Plains. The drier regime can even continue into next week, with storms more likely to be focused farther to the north in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
More to see:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo