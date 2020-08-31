Relentless downpours to raise flood risk in south-central US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 1, 2020 12:09 PM
Some of the storms that will unfold in Texas could become severe and unleash damaging winds.
Repeated rounds of downpours and locally gusty thunderstorms will hammer parts of the southern Plains to the mid-Mississippi Valley through the middle of this week, threatening several inches of rain and flash flooding dangers.
A general 2-4 inches of rain is forecast, but an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches is predicted from central Texas to southeastern Missouri as a series of weak disturbances rides along a stalled front lingering in the area.
Since much of this region is not currently in a drought or abnormally dry, it may only take an inch or two of rain in a couple of hours to lead to flash flooding of small streams, and any persistent downpour could lead to rapid flooding in urban areas.
Forecasters say commuters in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Little Rock, Arkansas; Dallas; and Springfield, Missouri, should be prepared to seek alternative routes as some intersections, streets and stretches of highways could take on water.
This image, captured on Tuesday morning, Sept. 1, 2020, shows showers and thunderstorms erupting from Texas to Arkansas and Missouri. (NOAA / GOES-East)
Those spending time camping in the region, such as in the Ozark Mountains, prior to the Labor Day weekend may need to exercise caution when staying overnight near creeks and small rivers as these waterways could rise several feet without notice due to upstream rainfall.
In addition to the flash flood potential, some of the storms can become severe, especially over the southern Plains into Tuesday night.
"Areas from near Gage, Oklahoma, and Amarillo, Texas, to just northwest of San Antonio to near the Big Bend in the Rio Grande River will be within the main threat for severe thunderstorms into Tuesday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
Even though these may not be as intense as storms that typically hit the region during the spring and early summer, some locations in western and central Texas to western and central Oklahoma can be hit with thunderstorms that spawn 70-mph wind gusts, which can knock over trees and lead to power outages.
"Just as in the zone farther to the east, there is the potential for flash flooding," Gilbert stated.
Pockets of severe thunderstorms can also occur on Wednesday from Texas to Tennessee and Kentucky. Some communities in the Ohio Valley, Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region could face their share of heavy, gusty and locally severe storms from mid- to late in the week as well.
Cooler and drier air is forecast to nose southward over the Plains later this week. This will rearrange the wet weather pattern in general, but will end the threat of rain in some locations of the central and southern Plains.
Still, a narrow zone of showers and thunderstorms is likely to persist from parts of central Texas to portions of the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys on Thursday and Friday.
A stronger push of drier and cooler air will arrive across the region by the weekend, suppressing thunderstorms for most areas and confining stormy conditions to parts of central and southern Texas.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.