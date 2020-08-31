Laura's death toll climbs as hundreds of thousands remain without power

The year's first major hurricane may be felt by Louisiana residents for weeks as crews begin the long road to repair. Plus, the rising death toll shows that something other than wind and rain had the deadliest impact.

Read More Chevron right

Tropical depression forms off East Coast, could become next tropical storm of 2020

The same non-tropical weather system that absorbed moisture from former Hurricane Laura has generated the next tropical system of the hurricane season just off the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S.

Read More Chevron right

Mobile radar offers a rare, close-up look into the eye of Hurricane Laura

As wind speeds above 100 mph destroyed homes and structures around them, two meteorologists risked everything to ride out Hurricane Laura in hopes of leaving with a better understanding of the eye of a hurricane.