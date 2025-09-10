Plains face heightened severe weather risk from Friday into Saturday

A strengthening storm system and returning warmth will trigger severe thunderstorms across the U.S. Plains Friday into Saturday, with the primary threats being from damaging winds and large hail.

Copied

Security camera footage from this home in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, shows the intense moment a lightning bolt struck this tree, causing it to explode with fire, bark and flying debris on Sept. 9.

After warmth builds over the Plains this week, a storm bringing cooler air and drenching showers and thunderstorms will move across the Rockies and into the Plains late in the week. This setup will lead to severe weather, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Warmer air is returning after a recent push of Canadian air lowered humidity levels across much of the central and eastern United States. Highs in the northern portion of the Plains that were in the 60s and 70s F are being replaced with highs in the 80s to near 90.

The return of warmer air is only one factor in the severe weather setup.

The storm moving in from the Pacific into the western U.S. will be accompanied by a strong jet stream from Friday into Saturday, which will provide thunderstorms with added energy, raising the risk of damaging wind gusts at ground level.

Some storms may produce hail, with a few capable of generating large hail.

The severe weather threat Friday and Saturday night will extend from eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle to central and western parts of the Dakotas, as well as southeastern Montana.

A limiting factor for widespread severe thunderstorms may be the amount of moisture available. For now, humidity levels will only bounce back to moderate levels, unlike during mid- to late spring, when conditions tend to become very humid during a severe weather setup.

Moisture will increase by Saturday. If significant Gulf moisture arrives, an outbreak of severe weather with numerous intense thunderstorms could develop.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

At this time, only a limited number of severe storms are expected, but they may still pose risks to lives and property from western Kansas to Nebraska and the Dakotas.

On Saturday afternoon and night, threats will include damaging wind gusts and large hail. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for wind gusts is 75 mph.

The risk of severe weather may extend eastward on Sunday, potentially affecting portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

While the risk of tornadoes is low with this setup, as with some severe thunderstorms, a few brief tornadoes can form over the span of several days.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.