Ohio town under state of emergency after likely tornado

As the Midwest is still dealing with the aftermath of a harmful derecho event this week, one Ohio town was hit even harder by a possible tornado, leading to a state of emergency being declared amid injuries and destruction.

At roughly 3 p.m. Wednesday, an unconfirmed tornado struck the town of Goshen, Ohio, which lies 30 miles northeast of Cincinnati. The radar-indicated whirlwind touched down amid a swath of storms that moved eastward into the Ohio Valley from the Midwest, creating nearly 100,000 power outages for Cincinnati-area residents.

The first damages in Goshen were reported by Goshen Fire Chief Stephen Pegram, who stated that the town's fire station took a "direct hit" from the tornado, including downed trees around the area of the station. Another angle of damage to the station showed more downed trees, as well as significant structural harm to the base for Goshen's first responders. A portion of the building was further shown as collapsed.

Firefighters that were in the station at the time of destruction were getting ready to respond to a call and were not in the immediate vicinity of the station as its roof caved in and cinderblock walls were blown out.

More depictions of damage were quickly shared via social media, including an Allstate insurance building being near completely wiped out. In addition to more video of the Allstate building's destruction were reports of heavy damage to a local driving school, as well as damage to the local Kroger grocery store.

The aftermath showed cars at a standstill, waiting for emergency responders to clear the road off Highway 28 of debris.

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington plans to conduct a storm survey in northern Clermont County throughout the day Thursday, July 7. Officials state that the results of the survey will be released Thursday evening. However, based on radar and initial images around the Goshen area, it is believed that a tornado was responsible for at least some of the damage.

In an update Wednesday evening, Goshen officials stated that two people were hurt in the ordeal, with one resident hit with flying debris and one firefighter injuring a hand from a chainsaw. Hundreds of families in the town with a population of 793 were displaced, with a state of emergency declared due to the destructive tornado. The local tornado shelter was also damaged, with officials seeking a new one Wednesday night for weary and affected residents.

As of Thursday morning, roughly 17,600 residents remained without power in Clermont County alone, according to PowerOutage.us.

Storms blowing through Ohio carried wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour, and residents of the Ohio Valley are not out of danger yet from severe storms. Flooding downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts are forecast for just south of the state, as well as parts of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Maryland Thursday.

The potential for flash flooding in those areas carries yet another threat for Ohio Valley and eastern residents.

"The main risk to lives and property through Thursday night may stem from flash flooding," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said. "The repeating and slow-moving nature of some of the storms will be a major player in producing excessive rain in some communities."

