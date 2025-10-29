End of October: A chilling Halloween forecast for some

Through the end of the week, some regions will face eventful weather for outdoor Halloween parades and trick-or-treat night. Check the forecast, if you dare!

Those heading outdoors for Halloween festivities and trick-or-treating through the end of the week will have a mixed bag of weather conditions to contend with, forecasters say. Depending on the day of the week that local authorities designate trick-or-treat night, those donning costumes may find chilling conditions, calmer weather or a soggy trip through the neighborhood.

Northeast: Damp and blustery

A storm advancing out of the Tennessee Valley and into the Northeast from the middle to late part of the week will usher in a swath of drenching rain and showers. This steady wave of moisture will accompany widespread highs in the 40s and 50s Fahrenheit throughout the interior Northeast.

Cities along the mid-Atlantic coast and portions of southern New England, such as Philadelphia and New York City, will have slightly warmer weather with high temperatures into the 60s F Thursday. By Friday, temperatures will be a few degrees lower.

By the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will range closer to the 30s and 40s F across the Northeast, but they are expected to dip even lower by Friday afternoon as winds pick up behind the storm.

Winds Friday will be noticeable throughout the Northeast, especially paired with the lower temperatures.

"In order to brave the blustery conditions, parents and children still planning to head outdoors may need an extra layer or two," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson.

Central and Western US

There is good news for those heading out for Halloween parades and trick-or-treat night across the Plains later this week, as the weather will be generally calm in comparison to the Northeast.

While there can be some breezy conditions from Thursday to Thursday night in the Dakotas and surrounding North Central states, dry weather is expected to prevail from Nebraska on southward through Friday.

A shower or two can dampen locations from North Dakota into the Great Lakes region.

Farther west, there will be chances for rain and showers in the Pacific Northwest starting Friday as a storm advances onshore, affecting cities such as Seattle and eventually Portland, Oregon, into the weekend.

Winds are expected to pick up along the immediate coastline; however, gusts above 25 mph are not likely to extend too far inland across western Washington and northwestern Oregon.

Daylight Saving Time: Clocks 'fall' back

While most, if not all, Halloween festivities will be concluded by the end of the weekend, most residents will cash in on an extra hour of sleep as Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Drier weather is forecast for much of the Northeast Sunday, although a lingering breeze may still keep conditions on the chilly side. Meanwhile, to the Southeast, forecasters are monitoring a storm that may be positioned along the Gulf coast by the latter half of the weekend with waves of rain and thunderstorms.

Elsewhere, lingering showers and mountain snow will taper off across parts of the Northwest by the end of the holiday weekend.

