Nearly 60 killed in severe flooding in Japan, with additional rainfall on the way
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 8, 2020 7:06 AM
Residents in Omuta, Japan, were rescued on July 7 as heavy rain triggered a deluge in the area. At least 52 people have been killed in the flooding.
The death toll continues to rise on the island of Kyushu in southwestern Japan as tens of thousands of workers continued rescue and recovery efforts after flooding downpours inundated the region.
As of Wednesday afternoon, local time, The New York Times reported that at least 58 people had been confirmed dead across the country, many of which perished on Kyushu Island.
Kyushu Island is Japan's third largest and home to over 12 million people. Approximately three million of those residents were advised to evacuate.
Space is limited in evacuation centers due to COVID-19 social distancing regulations. While some residents were forced to seek shelter in alternate locations, others opted to register with a shelter but remain in their vehicles, according to the Japan Times.
River levels have been rising across the Kumamoto region, and numerous reporting stations have measured rivers at "flood risk levels,". Officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as the risk for flooding remains high, according to NHK.
The Kuma River, which flows through the Kumamoto Prefecture and Kuma Village, rose well above its banks on Saturday, washing away at least one bridge and cutting off citizens from rescue crews. Electricity has yet to be restored to the area.
The river also flooded the Senja Nursing Home located near its edge, killing a total of 14 residents who were stranded on the lowest level.
The Chikugo River in Fukuoka Prefecture has also flooded a large residential area.
Warnings for heavy rain and flooding, issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency, are in still place across the islands of Kyushu, Shikoku and Honshu, with more rounds of heavy rain on the way.
An image from a video published by NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) shows a landslide on
Wednesday, July 8, 2020 that occurred in a residential area of Hita City, Oita Prefecture, and covered several houses with mud and trees.
The Mayor of Kumamoto urged residents on twitter Tuesday to heed evacuation orders and to be prepared with the risk of flooding likely to continue.
A front is forecast to remain over Japan through at least the start of the weekend. As several storms move along a front, more heavy rain will soak the flood-stricken country.
With rainfall totals of up to 300 mm (12 inches) expected in parts of southwestern Japan, the risk for additional flooding, mudslides and evacuation orders will be likely through Saturday.
The stagnant weather pattern that has led to the devastation in western Japan has been in place since the end of June. The largely stationary front that brings rounds of heavy rain to parts of eastern China during the wet season has moved to the north in recent weeks.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo