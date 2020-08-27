Monsoon lows bring flooding to eastern India and Pakistan
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 24, 2020 7:59 AM
Weeks of heavy monsoon rains have caused intense floods in Pakistan, which have killed at least 30 people. In Karachi, residents were forced to wade through flooded streets on Aug. 27.
Heavy rain deluged eastern India and southern Pakistan this week, renewing the flooding threat for many communities.
As showers and thunderstorms spread across much of India and southeastern Asia through the week, two separate monsoon lows will target both eastern India and southern Pakistan.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
One such low tracked across northern India last week and has been swirling over northwestern India and southeastern Pakistan in recent days, leading to flooding rain and thunderstorms.
On Tuesday, the low unleashed heavy rain across Karachi, Pakistan that led to flooding as over 89 mm (3.51 inches) of rain fell on the city, overwhelming the city's outdated drainage and waste systems.
At least 90 people have been killed and nearly a thousand homes have been damaged across Pakistan by monsoon rains this week, stated the country’s national disaster management agency in a report from the Guardian.
Landslides were reported and parts of roads and bridges were swept away in the flood waters.
The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwan announced emergency relief packages to assist the flood victims across the province.
The Indian Express reports that 11 people were killed by flooding across Gujarat, northwestern India, on Monday after heavy rainfall. From Sunday into Monday, 125-500 mm (5-10 inches) of rain was reported across the region.
Although the heaviest rain across the region has passed, additional rainfall of 75-150 mm (3-6 inches) can fall in localized areas in Gujarat and southeastern Pakistan through the second half of the week.
In addition to the recent heavy rain, residents should use caution as any additional rainfall may quickly lead to flooding.
Remember to never attempt to drive or walk through floodwaters.
Farther to the east, a second monsoon low spinning near the northeast coast of India will begin to track to the west across northern India through the end of the week.
Although this low was nearly stationary last weekend and through the beginning of the week, it has begun moving to the west, which will spread heavy rain inland across northern India into Saturday.
This low has already produced 159 mm (6.26 inches) of rain along the northeast coast of India in Chandbali from Monday into Tuesday.
As the low tracks farther to the west during the second half of the week, heavy rain is expected to spread into northern Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and southern Jharkhand. Rainfall in this area is likely to be heavy, with 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) falling across widespread areas and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 380 mm (15 inches).
While heavy rainfall will not be as widespread, this low can also bring soaking showers and thunderstorms across Uttar Pradesh during the rest of the week, including to Lucknow, Kanpur and the National Capitol Region.
Major flooding has already affected portions of Uttar Pradesh from previous rain, so additional rainfall during the rest of the week can worsen the situation.
Parts of Bangladesh have also had widespread flooding issues already this monsoon season, including one wave of moisture that forced 200,000 people to evacuate.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Monsoon lows bring flooding to eastern India and Pakistan
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 24, 2020 7:59 AM
Weeks of heavy monsoon rains have caused intense floods in Pakistan, which have killed at least 30 people. In Karachi, residents were forced to wade through flooded streets on Aug. 27.
Heavy rain deluged eastern India and southern Pakistan this week, renewing the flooding threat for many communities.
As showers and thunderstorms spread across much of India and southeastern Asia through the week, two separate monsoon lows will target both eastern India and southern Pakistan.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
One such low tracked across northern India last week and has been swirling over northwestern India and southeastern Pakistan in recent days, leading to flooding rain and thunderstorms.
On Tuesday, the low unleashed heavy rain across Karachi, Pakistan that led to flooding as over 89 mm (3.51 inches) of rain fell on the city, overwhelming the city's outdated drainage and waste systems.
At least 90 people have been killed and nearly a thousand homes have been damaged across Pakistan by monsoon rains this week, stated the country’s national disaster management agency in a report from the Guardian.
Landslides were reported and parts of roads and bridges were swept away in the flood waters.
The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwan announced emergency relief packages to assist the flood victims across the province.
The Indian Express reports that 11 people were killed by flooding across Gujarat, northwestern India, on Monday after heavy rainfall. From Sunday into Monday, 125-500 mm (5-10 inches) of rain was reported across the region.
Although the heaviest rain across the region has passed, additional rainfall of 75-150 mm (3-6 inches) can fall in localized areas in Gujarat and southeastern Pakistan through the second half of the week.
In addition to the recent heavy rain, residents should use caution as any additional rainfall may quickly lead to flooding.
Remember to never attempt to drive or walk through floodwaters.
Farther to the east, a second monsoon low spinning near the northeast coast of India will begin to track to the west across northern India through the end of the week.
Although this low was nearly stationary last weekend and through the beginning of the week, it has begun moving to the west, which will spread heavy rain inland across northern India into Saturday.
This low has already produced 159 mm (6.26 inches) of rain along the northeast coast of India in Chandbali from Monday into Tuesday.
As the low tracks farther to the west during the second half of the week, heavy rain is expected to spread into northern Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and southern Jharkhand. Rainfall in this area is likely to be heavy, with 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) falling across widespread areas and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 380 mm (15 inches).
Related:
While heavy rainfall will not be as widespread, this low can also bring soaking showers and thunderstorms across Uttar Pradesh during the rest of the week, including to Lucknow, Kanpur and the National Capitol Region.
Major flooding has already affected portions of Uttar Pradesh from previous rain, so additional rainfall during the rest of the week can worsen the situation.
Parts of Bangladesh have also had widespread flooding issues already this monsoon season, including one wave of moisture that forced 200,000 people to evacuate.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo