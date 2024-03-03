Major central US metros at risk for severe weather early week

Isolated tornadoes, hail and intense downpours will be the primary risks within thunderstorms across the Plains through Monday night as severe weather ramps up across the region. Behind the stormy conditions, AccuWeather forecasters say the record warmth will retreat.

As the first full week of March kicks off, AccuWeather meteorologists highlight the risk of severe thunderstorms ramping up across a large zone from the Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes. Ingredients will come together from Monday to Monday night from eastern Texas to Michigan for potent storms to develop, bringing threats such as hail, flooding downpours, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes.

The arrival of meteorological spring on March 1 also marked the opening of severe weather season in the United States. Severe thunderstorms can happen at any time of the year, but the components for powerful storms come together most frequently in March, April and May across the central U.S.

Potent thunderstorms to develop Monday across major metros

On Monday, storms are projected to initiate across Wisconsin and Illinois southward into Missouri by the midday and afternoon hours as a potent zone of low pressure advances eastward across the central Plains. Morning showers can dampen locations farther east into Iowa, impacting cities like Des Moines.

Farther to the south Monday, a separate branch of the storm will swing eastward across eastern Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley. Thunderstorms will begin to bubble up across this zone throughout the daytime, lasting into the overnight across eastern Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Among the northern half of the severe zone, major metros such as St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis will be at risk for potent thunderstorms from Monday to Monday night. Forecasters highlight that the southwest suburbs of Chicago can face a moderate risk for severe weather and spin-ups into the overnight hours.

In some locations from Texas to the lower Mississippi Valley, the strongest storms will struggle to develop during the morning and afternoon hours, resulting in isolated pockets of severe thunderstorms. However, storm intensity and coverage is expected to ramp up after sunset.

Cities such as Lafayette, Louisiana, and New Orleans, will be among some locations to face a moderate risk for severe weather as well. Torrential downpours can increase across the region as moisture surges northward out of the Gulf.

Severe thunderstorms under the cover of darkness contain an extra layer of danger. Any isolated tornadoes that may develop at night could be difficult to spot, hidden within rain-wrapped, blustery conditions. Residents within the thunderstorm risk area should have a safety plan and a way to receive severe weather alerts if power is lost.

One way residents can ensure they are prepared for the incoming thunderstorms is to download the free AccuWeather app and turn on alerts for their location.

Many locations across the Plains are contending with early May-like temperatures ahead of the stormy conditions Monday. Temperatures Sunday challenged daily record temperatures and soared between 15-30 degrees Fahrenheit above the historical average.

In major cities such as Chicago, temperatures will continue their upward trend into early this week, rising to the lower 70s F Monday. Similarly, high temperatures in Indianapolis are projected to be in the 70s through Monday.

“Many times when there is a cold front or zone of low pressure moving into a region with record (or near-record) warmth, it raises concern for severe weather,” explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

Douty added that this was the case last week with the severe storms that developed in the Midwest and Ohio Valley and is expected to be the case again Monday. However, the severe thunderstorms that develop Monday and Monday night are not projected to be as significant as last week’s storms.

Warmth to recede across the Midwest, Plains behind storms

By Tuesday, cities like Chicago are forecast to trend cooler than recent days and daytime temperatures are only expected to be near 50. By the start of the upcoming weekend, daytime highs are projected to decline even further into the 40s for Chicagoland. Temperatures in cities like Indianapolis are expected to follow a similar trend, with highs in the 40s by Saturday.

Damp and stormy conditions will continue to push eastward into the Ohio Valley and Southeast by Tuesday. The heaviest downpours can occur along the Gulf coast states from New Orleans to Panama City, Florida, into Tuesday night.

The zone of low pressure will advance to the Eastern Seaboard by midweek, bringing wet weather from the interior Northeast and portions of New England to Florida in the form of rain, showers and thunderstorms, depending on the location.

Through Thursday, this feature will continue to shift northeastward from the southern Appalachians to the Northeast coast, drenching the Interstate 95 corridor as it tracks offshore.

Forecasters warn that there is some risk for wintry weather to mix in on the storm's rear flank as it pushes off the Northeast coast. If cold enough air is swept southward out of Canada into parts of New England from Wednesday night into Thursday, residents could potentially see snowflakes return later this week.

