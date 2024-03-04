Wet week ahead for eastern US as 3 storms roll through

Umbrellas and raincoats will be needed throughout most of the week in the Northeast as three storms drench the region, increasing the risk of travel problems and flash flooding.

AccuWeather Preparedness Expert Tom Bedard offers tips on avoiding the dangers of major flooding events as the impacts of significant flash flooding inundate the northeastern United States.

Three storms will swing through the eastern United States into this weekend, delivering soaking rain that may lead to disruptions in outdoor activities despite the mild weather pattern, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

"The multiple rounds of rain will lead to travel delays with periodic increased flood risk in urban areas," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

A general 2-4 inches of rain will fall from just east of the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic coast and across central and southeastern New England through Sunday. In parts of southeastern New England and the Southeastern states, local amounts to 6 inches of rain may occur.

A small and tightly wound storm will spread rain northward from the mid-Atlantic coast from Monday night to Tuesday morning before soaking a large part of New England during the day Tuesday.

Impacts from that first storm will be more of a nuisance with the usual rainy travel with patchy fog. For the New York City metro area, the bulk of the rain will fall from late Monday night to Tuesday midday.

Hot on the heels of that first storm, a new storm will soon take shape and then swing northward along the Atlantic coast.

"A second storm is expected to intensify across the Southeast from Tuesday to Wednesday and will pose a risk for heavy rain in places like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston between late Wednesday and Thursday," Buckingham explained.

The Thursday morning commute along the Interstate 95 corridor from Philadelphia to New York City and Boston could be a wet and slow go as a result. Motorists should be prepared for significant ponding in areas that drain poorly. Low clouds and fog associated with the storm may also trigger a number of airline delays.

"The atmosphere is expected to quickly reload with moisture late week across the East, posing an even bigger risk for the third storm of the week across the region this weekend," Buckingham said.

Due to the frequent rounds of rain, each storm will lead to greater runoff than the storm before and further heighten the risk of flooding.

By the time the third storm rolls in, small streams may be near bank full and some of the larger rivers may be on the rise.

Each successive storm this week will grow in size. The first storm into Tuesday will be mainly confined to coastal areas. By the time the third storm rolls northeastward this weekend, areas of rain will be abundant not only in the Appalachians but also in a large part of the Midwest as well.

Aside from spotty showers on a couple of occasions for most of the week, cities such as Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis are most likely to get drenched for multiple hours beginning sometime Friday, depending on location, and continuing into the weekend.

Between each storm, there will only be about 24 hours or so of a break of dry weather. However, during that time, with the lack of any real cold air around and where the sun is out for a few hours, temperatures will rebound to levels more typical of April and, in some cases, June. Where clouds break and rain holds off during the day, temperatures may reach well into the 50s and 60s F. Some locations in the mid-Atlantic could even top the 70-degree mark.

In many cases, the lack of cold air, rounds of rain and mild nights will tend to deplete the snow on the ski slopes through the week and into the weekend. Skiers may want to take to the slopes early this week rather than wait till the weekend, as most resorts cannot make snow in the pattern.

Only the third storm may have a bit of cold air to work with to bring snow or a wintry mix. However, that is likely to be confined to northern New England.

As each storm swings through the Southeastern states, prior to reaching the Northeast, some of the thunderstorms may become severe.

